I was recently asked, “What do you imagine or wish aliens to be like?” With all the recent national attention on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), the question is not unusual.

As a researcher leading a systematic scientific search for potential evidence of extraterrestrials — specifically technological artifacts that may be much like our human-made space junk traveling the cosmos long after use — I replied that as a scientist guided by evidence, I prefer not to imagine and remain agnostic until the evidence shows up.

When we pay for a science-fiction movie, we have expectations. But since nature shows up in our sky for free, we should enjoy the show without expectations.

But what do I wish? I wish extraterrestrials to serve as role models for us earthlings, as powerful as God is in our religions and wiser than our best thinkers. As discussed in my upcoming book Interstellar, we desperately need a better role model than our politicians and entertainers.

Given our advanced cameras, telescopes and expedition microscopes, we cannot ignore the scientific opportunity to search for packages sent by potential cosmic neighbors because the implications that a successful search for evidence of extraterrestrials carries for the future of humanity are huge. This resembles the wager of the philosopher Blaise Pascal about God. Indeed, a more advanced technological civilization could appear to us like an approximation to God.

A recent poll indicates that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that intelligent life exists on other planets. Another poll found that whereas 9-in-10 Americans believe in a higher power, only a slim majority believe in the biblical God. Could these belief systems be intertwined? The good news is that we can do better in figuring out the reality that we live in.

The great benefit of scientific instruments is that they are capable of testing beliefs experimentally by placing opinions under the guillotine of fact-checking.

The question of whether interstellar objects — those from beyond our solar system — contain space trash from extraterrestrial civilization should not be a matter of debate on social media or clickbait media distortions, but a result of exquisite data. This includes data from mass spectrometers that are studying samples retrieved from the first recognized interstellar meteor, IM1, recovered from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean by my research team a decade after the meteor crashed to Earth.

A typical interstellar journey spans thousands of light years and could take a billion years for a spacecraft like NASA’s Voyager probe across our Milky Way galaxy. Given these scales, most technological probes might stop operating and accumulate in interstellar space like plastic debris in the ocean.

At the same time, functional devices would likely not be waiting for guidance from their senders but could instead use artificial intelligence to pursue their goals autonomously.

Evidence of such extraterrestrial technology would be groundbreaking, to say the least. However, meeting the technology’s creators or pilots could be scientifically monumental. What might we learn from cosmic travelers, likely far more advanced than mankind? The top question on my mind would be, “What happened before the Big Bang?” because this question encapsulates the biggest mystery of physics over the past century: how to unify quantum mechanics and gravity. It also touches upon the beginning of our cosmic roots and the origin story in many religions and philosophical narratives. The next question on my list would be, “Who else is or was around in our cosmic neighborhood, and how can we join the nearest party?”

Asking such questions would only be possible in an encounter with a functioning entity. Judging by our own space products, we are more likely to encounter non-functional objects from a distant source in the Milky Way. Those would collide with Earth and burn up as meteors in our sky like IM1, but soon we will know more of its nature and continue the scientific inquiry into whether we’re alone or have cosmic neighbors.

Avi Loeb, Ph.D., is a theoretical physicist with a focus on astrophysics and cosmology. He is the head of Harvard University's Galileo Project, undertaking a systematic scientific search for evidence of extraterrestrial technological artifacts. Loeb is the former chair of the astronomy department at Harvard University (2011-2020). He is a former member of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and a former chair of the Board on Physics and Astronomy of the National Academies. He is also the bestselling author of “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth,” and a co-author of the textbook “Life in the Cosmos,” both published in 2021. His latest book, “Interstellar,” will be published in late August.