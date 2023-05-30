Here’s a puzzle: Some of the Kremlin’s most severe critics are Russians, and some of its least severe critics are Westerners. The former are usually bullish about Ukraine’s ability to win the war and bearish about the current Russian regime’s overall prospects. In contrast, the latter generally consider the war to be unwinnable by the Ukrainians and the Kremlin’s medium-term stability to be assured. Significantly, the Russians span the political spectrum, from hardline rightists to democratic liberals.

To be sure, this division into binary opposites isn’t quite as neat in reality as it appears on paper. And yet, the differences are stark enough to warrant exploration.

Photo: Getty Images

The two most outspoken Russian right-wing regime critics are Igor Girkin, a convicted war criminal and mastermind behind the downing of the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in July 2014, and Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the notorious Wagner Group, a private military company that is alleged to have committed war crimes in Africa, the Middle East and Ukraine. Both men have lambasted Vladimir Putin’s regime for its dreadful handling of the war, and both have effectively called for the regime’s replacement with more dynamic leadership. And both are generally reflective of the mood on the right.

Prigozhin, for example, recently provided the following spot-on analysis of the results of the war:

“We barged in and stomped all over the place in search of Nazis. While we were looking for Nazis, we beat up everyone we could, then we went to Kyiv, then we f—ed up and moved on. Then on to Kherson. F—ed up and moved on. … So, as far as denazification goes … we made Ukraine into a nation that’s known to everyone worldwide. … We legitimized Ukraine. Now, as for demilitarization … they had, say, 500 tanks at the start of the special operation; now they have 5,000 tanks. They had 20,000 people who could fight back then; now 400,000 can. In what way have we demilitarized it? It turns out we did the opposite — we f—ing militarized it.”

Girkin could have said the same (without the obscenities) — as could, ironically, the Moscow-based dean of Russia’s liberal analysts, professor Valery Solovey, who routinely predicts the Putin regime’s inglorious end as a result of its complete mishandling of the war, and other democratic commentators such as expatriates Yulia Latynina, Andrei Piontkovsky, Garry Kasparov, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and Mark Feygin.

Many American and European analysts would agree with Prigozhin, but, remarkably, many would not. Here’s a recent statement that nicely captures the latter mood by Benjamin Schwarz, executive editor of World Policy Journal, and Texas A&M University’s Christopher Layne:

“Neither Moscow nor Kyiv appears capable of attaining its stated war aims in full. Notwithstanding its proclaimed annexation of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson administrative districts, Moscow is unlikely to establish complete control over them. Ukraine is similarly unlikely to recapture all of its pre-2014 territory lost to Moscow. Barring either side’s complete collapse, the war can end only with compromise. … Make no mistake, such an accord would need to make allowances for Russia’s security interests in what it has long called its ‘near-abroad’ (that is, its sphere of influence) — and, in so doing, would require the imposition of limits on Kyiv’s freedom of action in its foreign and defense policies (that is, on its sovereignty).”

Their bearishness about Kyiv’s prospects in the war is obvious. Less obvious, though equally important, is the assumption — one that the Russians openly question — that Russia will remain stable enough to have a sphere of influence in its near-abroad.

It’s impossible to accuse the Russians of bias inasmuch as their views are identical on the right and on the left. Besides, if they’re biased by their culture and history, then so too are Westerners — and we’re back to where we started.

So, whose analysis is more persuasive, that of the Russians or that of the Westerners?

The case for the Russians is simple and persuasive. Solovey is on the ground, his expat colleagues are well connected to Russians in Russia, they all know their country, and they all understand how it works — and does not work — based not on theory or long-distance observations, but on personal experience.

The case for the Westerners is equally simple. As outsiders, they may be able to see the theoretical big picture better than the Russians who are in or near the trenches.

Both sides have something important to say. The Russians are right to question Russia’s ability to reach a stalemate and survive as a regime. They can see the system cracking before their eyes in a way that analysts halfway around the globe cannot. At the same time, the Westerners remind us that there is a big picture and that Russia’s defeat and possible end would have enormous global consequences.

Significantly, neither viewpoint challenges what Ukraine and the West are doing and must keep on doing. Ukraine needs to win the supposedly “unwinnable” war and establish a secure, democratic and prosperous post-war state, or else it faces extinction. The West needs to remember that the big-picture consequences of a Russian victory would be disastrous for global stability, that stalemate is tantamount to a victory for the Putin regime, and that the only way to prevent its victory is to ensure a Ukrainian victory.

In fact, both viewpoints place the burden of changing course on Russia.

If the Russians are right, Russia needs to change quickly in order to survive as a regime and state. If the Westerners are right, Russia will need to adapt to a new geopolitical reality if it wants to retain any part of its “sphere of influence.”

The problem is, as the Russians realize and the Westerners do not, that Putin’s Russia is incapable of change. Over-centralized and ossified, the regime will continue to decay as long as its current leader and his clique remain in power. And if he leaves, the regime may implode.

Ultimately, the lesson is this: The West can save Ukraine and itself from Russia, but it can’t save Russia from itself. Neither, in all likelihood, can Russia.

Alexander J. Motyl is a professor of political science at Rutgers University-Newark. A specialist on Ukraine, Russia and the USSR, and on nationalism, revolutions, empires and theory, he is the author of 10 books of nonfiction, as well as “Imperial Ends: The Decay, Collapse, and Revival of Empires” and “Why Empires Reemerge: Imperial Collapse and Imperial Revival in Comparative Perspective.”