If James Comer Wants the FBI to Return to the James Comey Days, It’s a Bad Idea

Ahh, the good old days, when the FBI had a director who reliably involved himself in politics. Fired FBI director James Comey wasn’t shy about swiveling the klieg lights in his direction to publicly insert his save-the-world tendencies into two presidential campaigns and, later, the Trump administration. If this meant breaking with longstanding and wise FBI policy not to prematurely disclose details or even the existence of an investigation, so be it, as he has since explained. He had his superior moral-code fish to fry; the FBI was left with the bitter bones.

Republicans said they wanted his successor as FBI director, Christopher Wray, to be the anti-Comey. Well, Wray has rehabilitated the FBI’s core principle not to publicly discuss investigations. But now that the Republicans hold some legislative branch power to make life miserable for a president of the opposite party, the way the Democrats previously did, they seem to want some of that old FBI “openness” to reappear.

In fact, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on Tuesday that he would initiate contempt of Congress proceedings against Wray if the director doesn’t do as House Republicans insist.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. His committee recently demanded that the FBI make available a singular investigative report that he believes exists because of an assertion by a particular “whistleblower.” Wray and Comer were said to be scheduling a phone call today to discuss Comer’s demand.

According to Comer, the whistleblower maintains that an FBI FD-1023 form exists, documenting Confidential Human Source (CHS) reporting that outlines a bribery case against President Biden. Comer wants the FBI to give him the form.

From a purely political perspective, Comer’s demand is understandable. Strong perceptions persist that the Biden clan has been running their own gig economy, leveraging Joe Biden’s various offices. Republicans are looking for juicy details that could derail the Biden presidency.

But there is another side of the story that makes Comer’s strategy a double-edged sword. In other words, be careful what you ask for. It is for this reason that Wray has refused, so far, to turn over the FD 1023 form. Here’s why:

A 1023 form simply documents what a CHS told an FBI agent. It is a raw regurgitation. It is unvetted and can range from known fact to innuendo, gossip and rumor. It can be third- or fourth-hand hearsay. The information can be untrue yet highly damaging to the reputation of others. It is a standalone document that often contains no veracity or exculpatory context that may be found elsewhere in an investigative case file. As such, the public release of a single 1023 form can do immeasurable harm that might be undeserved.

The FBI records thousands of 1023s and complaint forms documenting accusations that turn out to be unsubstantiated. That’s the nature of dealing with human sources of information who have their own motivations. Many can implicate high-profile individuals like celebrities, pro athletes, media stars or politicians allegedly engaged in behaviors that might shock the conscience and appear, initially, to be extremely compelling but which easily fall apart with the most cursory follow-up investigation. There likely exist 1023s and citizen complaints right now that assert that some members of Congress are involved in prostitution, drug use, child pornography and, yes, bribery — all without being proven to be true or false.

Historically, much of this kind of reporting turns out not to be true or unprovable, so members of the Oversight and Accountability Committee should be asking themselves this question: If their name appeared on such a raw-reporting 1023 linking them falsely to some criminal activity, would they want it to be publicly released? In such an instance, they likely would applaud the bureau’s policy of refusing disclosure.

The FBI is responsible for protecting the falsely accused as well as bringing to justice the rightly accused. It is not the FBI’s job to provide ammo on demand for the political power agendas of either party.

If the CHS information asserting Biden’s involvement in bribery is true, then an investigation should proceed in secret until enough evidence is developed to support an indictment. But even at that point, an indictment isn’t necessarily guaranteed to be filed and made public. The Department of Justice has to agree to prosecute which, under Attorney General Merrick Garland, may not be assured.

There appears little doubt, if news reports of the materials said to have been found on Hunter Biden’s laptop are correct, that he likely engaged in influence-peddling while his father was in office as vice president and later, as House Republicans allege but he vehemently denies. The fabulous money Hunter allegedly obtained from foreign interests would not likely have been possible if he weren’t Joe Biden’s son.

Influence-peddling is immensely distasteful, a perversion of public office, and should be politically damaging. But it also is legally murky. Even if Joe Biden received a cut of Hunter’s money, as House Republicans claim, then proving a quid pro quo bribery sufficient for a criminal indictment would be difficult.

Christopher Wray, as FBI director, is fair game for criticism and there are enough FBI actions under his leadership that invite responsible oversight and reform scrutiny. But the FBI’s refusal to release a single FD 1023 to Rep. Comer’s committee is correct, and the bureau shouldn’t be flogged for it by the legislative branch.

Director Wray may not have the irresponsible boldness of a James Comey, but does James Comer really want to return to an FBI run like that?

Kevin R. Brock is a former assistant director of intelligence for the FBI and principal deputy director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC). He independently consults with private companies and public-safety agencies on strategic mission technologies.