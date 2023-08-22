Category 4 Hurricane Hilary — and its latter incarnations of a tropical depression and, ultimately, large wet weather pattern careening across North America — could have been much worse than it was. A lot of rain has fallen,but perhaps half of what was feared. There has notbeen much appreciable wind. The existing flood-control infrastructure has been holding. Serious flooding and mudslides have happened across a large area, and we can't count up all the damage until sometime after this is over. But for now, Hilary stands as an event that is much more significant in what it means than in what it did.

In an aerial view, mud fills the backyard of a home after a retaining wall partially collapsed when tropical storm Hilary moved through the area on August 21, 2023 in Palmdale, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Because of the flow of trade winds, hurricanes (tropical cyclones) tend to move west from whence they formed. Another hurricane rule is that they can only form, and later persist, over seas above a certain baseline temperature (about 82 degrees F). Since the waters off the Pacific Coast of North America tend to be cold, and because of the wind patterns, Eastern Pacific storms generally do not have room to form and then later curve north and west into California, nor can they typically maintain their strength and organization over these cool waters.

This is why southern California has experienced tropical storm force winds only four times over the last 120 years, and only one fully fledged tropical storm made landfall in the region. The most significant event was in September 1939, when 45 people died in flooding, and another 48 were lost at sea. Were that exact storm to come ashore today, with the systems of warnings and adaptation we have in place, the tragic losses of that event would have almost certainly been much less severe.

The meaning of Hilary the storm hearkens back to what people were saying about global warming and El Niño during the last few El Niño events. As the measure of surface temperature rises over time, due to the effect of human-caused global warming, that curve squiggles up and down depending on several factors. Perhaps the largest factor is the way the Pacific Ocean absorbs some of the excess heat during La Niña periods and releases it back into the atmosphere during El Niño periods. (We are now experiencing El Niño climate patterns.) Because of this built-in undulation, El Niño periods are like meteorological time machines. We get to zoom forward a decade or so and see what that warmer world of the future will look like.

A worker from the Coachella Valley Water Department surveys the debris flow following heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary, at Thurderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, on August 21, 2023. David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

However, at least in the past, this effect was complicated by the fact that the so-called El Niño Southern Oscillation climate pattern is not just a shifting up and down in temperature. Other very important changes happen, including changes in wind patterns that would attenuate hurricane formation in the Atlantic, and cause dry areas to be wetter than normal, wet areas to be dryer than normal, and so on.

This year's El Niño is different. The Atlantic is so much warmer than normal, that the hurricane-damaging wind sheer effects normal in an El Niño will likely be overruled, and we are probably going to have a more severe than average Atlantic hurricane season. Similarly, extra warm waters in the Eastern Pacific allowed Hilary to form into a very large storm. (El Niño periods typically see a lot of hurricane activity in the Eastern Pacific, although their general westward movement keeps them from the American West Coast.)

Global warming has probably caused hurricanes — and their latter incarnations of tropical storms and depressions, and large rain fields like the one that Hilary became — to act differently than in the past. Not everything is fully understood by meteorologists yet, but there is a short list of phenomena that have been observed and that are likely to be an effect of global warming. Warmer seas can mean more large storms, and stronger ones. Hilary was large and strong. Hurricane-warm seawater at greater than normal depth means that hurricanes, which normally churn the water, cooling the surface, and thus weakening themselves, can maintain their strength longer. At this point, I don't think we can definitively link Hilary to this phenomenon, but her sister storms are frequently affected this way. Hurricanes in this artificially warmed climate may go from weak to very strong, very quickly.

This may be the scariest effect other than raw numbers and strength. Our systems of society, government and scientific prediction are all calibrated to a world in which we see the hurricanes coming several days in advance, even if we are not exactly sure where they will strike a week or so out. Recent hurricanes have gone from forming to very dangerous in a matter of a couple of days. Hilary went from an annoying 40 mph average windspeed to a dangerous 100 mph in 12 hours, acting like the Tesla of tropical cyclones. That rate is about double the rate that gets a hurricane labeled as "rapidly forming."

Hurricane Hilary invokes concern and is bad news. The storm was big and dangerous, steered off course to follow an unlikely path, to interact with heavily populated areas that do not do well in the rain. Hilary could have been worse. There could have been significant wind, and there could have been double the rainfall. But Hilary serves as a wake-up call.

Hurricane Hilary also comes with some good news, which may not be readily apparent. Observers of storms, and the way storms and humans interact, know that societal expectations pertaining to hurricanes can vary with how accurate earlier predictions were.

For example, along the Gulf Coast and Southeastern Atlantic Coast of the U.S., if a couple of hurricanes were predicted but never arrived and there were a few mild hurricane years, many coastal residents would stop caring as much as they should about hurricane warnings. I don't think that the fact that Hilary will have dropped, say, 6 to 8 inches of rain in an inland California valley, instead of a possible 10-20 inches, will cause Californians to write off future weather threats from the tropics.

A vehicle is partially submerged in floodwaters after Tropical Storm Hilary moved through the area on August 21, 2023 in Cathedral City, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

I believe (or at least hope) that we are no longer toddlers when it comes to reacting to dangerous weather. We are also beyond minimizing a reaction to a severe event in order to avoid giving credence to false claims that global warming is not real or important. Most people understand that global warming is real, human-caused and that it has effects on the weather.

One final note: At this time, the talk among experts seems to suggest that no one thinks that a Hilary-like event, a tropical storm driving out of the tropics into California's interior valleys, is going to happen more frequently. The word on the street is, rather, that we have no clear idea how likely this odd event is to happen again.

Greg Laden, Ph.D., is a biological anthropologist and archaeologist who has conducted fieldwork in North America, the Congo and South Africa. He has taught at Harvard University, the University of Minnesota and Century College, among others. He writes Greg Laden’s Blog and is a freelance writer.