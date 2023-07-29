Judge Maryellen Noreika’s apparent rejection of Hunter Biden’s plea deal has profound implications — not only for Hunter Biden, but for President Joe Biden, his administration, and his reelection prospects.

For Hunter, it is pretty clear: We heard in the court proceedings, and now fully understand, that any plea agreement that is ultimately accepted will not preclude the possibility of Hunter being prosecuted for crimes related to his international representations of corporate clients.

Indeed, Judge Noreika mentioned the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), suggesting implicitly that Hunter’s failure to register might well trigger criminal penalties that have sent other prominent people such as Trump 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort to prison for a number of years.

So, for Hunter Biden, what happened on Wednesday is clearly and demonstrably very bad news.

U.S. President Joe Biden waves to the press as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House July 28, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

But the news is almost as bad for Joe Biden — because it means that the Hunter saga, and the questions of what the elder Biden’s relationship was to his son’s overseas business activities, remains top of mind, not only for the Department of Justice but, of course, for Republicans in the House of Representatives, for the media, and for the American public.

Put another way, with the White House and the president’s position having evolved from “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings” to, most recently, “The president was not in business with his son” — a subtle shift, to be sure — it suggests that Joe Biden might well have been more involved, even if passively, with Hunter’s activities than previously known.

Whether Joe Biden participated in conference calls by listening in — or whether, as Hunter said in a text message provided to Congress by an IRS whistleblower, he would “sit with” his son as Hunter conducted overseas business with Chinese associates, seemingly being used as leverage to close business deals, according to reporting in the New York Post — remain as major questions to be answered.

More specifically, Hunter’s former business partner, Devon Archer, reportedly is set to testify under oath next week that, on at least 24 occasions, Hunter would dial in his father and put him on speakerphone during Hunter’s meetings with overseas associates. If that is Archer’s testimony, and if it proves to be true, then very real questions are set to dominate about what the then-vice president did in and out of office.

Perhaps most problematically for the First Family are the allegations of Mykola Zlochevsky — the Ukrainian businessman who ran Burisma, a Ukrainian energy holding company — that Joe and Hunter Biden both may have received $5 million bribes.

For President Biden, the resurrection of his son’s legal troubles — and the inevitable media attention that will follow — is yet another distraction as the 2024 presidential election rapidly approaches.

Biden would surely prefer to be in swing states, talking to voters about historically low unemployment, his “Bidenomics” policy, and the threat his likely challenger, former President Trump, poses to our democracy.

That will be much more complicated now, even as Trump is facing his own legal perils, with new charges being filed in the classified documents case, a likely future indictment in Georgia over alleged attempts to interfere in that state’s 2020 election results, and the possibility of yet another federal indictment over his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

It is important at this point to be very clear: None of what has recently come to the public’s attention has been proven — or even documented to the point where anything approaching legal charges could emerge for President Biden.

Moreover, it’s worth noting that while there is no expectation that Archer would willingly perjure himself in front of Congress, he is currently facing prison time for his role in a $60 million bond fraud.

Further, Zlochevsky’s allegations are unverified, were made via an informant, and Zlochevsky himself is currently wanted by Ukrainian authorities over allegations of fraud and attempted bribery unrelated to any potential dealings with either Biden.

Ultimately, we are still in the initial phases of an investigatory process, no matter what some of the rhetoric from some Republican members of Congress may suggest.

Yet the fact that Hunter Biden and, increasingly, his father face ongoing scrutiny, which will only intensify following Mr. Archer’s testimony, can only be a bad development for the White House, the administration, and its policies — and most of all for the Biden reelection campaign.

Douglas E. Schoen is a lawyer, political analyst and consultant. He advised President Bill Clinton during his 1996 reelection campaign and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg during his 2020 presidential campaign, among other public figures. He is the author of numerous books, including “Power: The 50 Truths” (2023).