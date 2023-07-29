Hunter Biden’s “sweetheart" plea deal has for the moment cratered, apparently because of underprepared lawyers on both sides and mutual misunderstandings about the scope of further inquiry. The question now is whether the lawyers and the judge can put Humpty Dumpty’s shell back together.

Democrats and Republicans alike were quick to politicize the situation. The New York Post headlined one column: “Hunter Biden’s plea implosion a nail in the coffin of Joe’s campaign.” On the internet, liberals questioned the impartiality of Delaware District Judge Maryellen Noreika, a Trump appointee who came in on the nomination of that state’s two Democratic U.S. senators.

Both sides are totally wrongheaded.

I have seen district judges time and again question plea deals on the basis that there were things left uncertain or that the defendant was not pleading guilty because he was guilty but to secure immunity for past crimes.

With our polarized politics, we can expect a feeding frenzy over the Hunter Biden affair. Former President Donald Trump is facing three more charges in his federal indictment, and the drumroll of accusations against Hunter Biden, a recovering crack addict, is intended not to improve the quality of justice but to bring down President Joe Biden as election season is hard upon us.

Here are the facts, something of which both sides lose sight.

Under the proposed deal, Hunter would have pleaded guilty to two tax misdemeanors and avoided prosecution on a gun charge by enrolling in a two-year diversion program for nonviolent offenders. Given that many legal experts say such charges are “rarely prosecuted” in our federal system, this would appear to be a not-unreasonable resolution, assuming the investigation conducted by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss — a Trump holdover appointee whom Biden wisely declined to fire — did not turn up any other misconduct.

Many Republicans in Congress, obviously for political reasons, are trying to undermine the Weiss investigation. So far, they have failed to uncover any evidence that Joe Biden had any involvement in Hunter’s business deals with Ukraine and China.

Nevertheless, Republicans have demonized Hunter Biden, his laptop, his sex life, and his addiction. Even for me, a law-and-facts lawyer, any reference to Hunter or his laptop immediately brings to mind an association with immorality, moral depravity and what Republicans term the “Biden crime family.”

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware. Mark Makela/Getty Images

Hunter’s foreign business dealings, to be sure, have an aroma — one that has given Republicans a pail of muck to fling at Democrats. But where’s the beef? The proof coming out of Republicans in Congress borders on the spectral. I have yet to see any evidence that Joe Biden used his office to help his son in any kind of substantive way. I think of the lines from the musical number in the Pajama Game:

“All you gotta do is say hello to a man,

and they have you

whispering in his ear;

All you gotta do is be polite with him

And they have you spending

the night with him.”

Weiss pored over the affairs of Hunter Biden for five years. Without any influence from the Justice Department, he came up with evidence of two areas of illegality — at least as far as we know. One was a pattern of misdemeanor tax evasion; the other owning a gun when he was a substance-abuser.

Hunter’s lawyers were there to protect him. Obviously, they understood the political ramifications of the case. If Trump or another Republican is the next president, there would be the clear risk that someone would try to reopen the investigation — especially so because Trump has said that, if he is elected, the Justice Department will never again be an independent agency but an extension of his own autocratic executive power.

Normally, a plea deal offers immunity from charges in the indictment to which the defendant has not pleaded guilty. It might also offer immunity from other crimes investigated but found not to be worthy of indictment. This is the essence of prosecutorial discretion.

But, in this case, the two sides differed. The government thought the immunity was limited to the tax investigation going back to 2014 and to the gun charge. As to Hunter’s alleged lobbying for business interests in Ukraine and China, prosecutors said the investigation was “continuing.” Naturally, this was the red cape before the bull.

“Nothing doing,” thundered the defense, “no deal.”

It doesn’t mean the plea bargain is off, permanently. It doesn’t mean there will not be further charges. All possibilities are still on the table. The parties need to hash it out some more.

Judge Noreika was worried about another aspect of the plea deal: the diversion program in which the court was to supervise whether Hunter used drugs or owned a gun for two years. Judges, under Article III of the Constitution, decide “cases or controversies.” Normally, they do not supervise compliance with a diversion program, although they often refer such matters to the court’s probation department. Noreika wondered whether she was being asked to transgress the limits of her Article III powers, and the parties failed to satisfy her on this point as well.

So the Hunter Biden matter remains in limbo for the moment.

Trump is expected to be indicted again soon for trying to retain power by illegal means. It is a false comparison, a tyranny of analogy, but there still will be many people who will respond, “But what about Hunter Biden?”

As William Faulkner wrote in Requiem for a Nun: “The past is never dead. It's not even past.”

James Zirin, an author and commentator on politics and the law, is a former federal prosecutor in New York's Southern District. His most recent book is “Plaintiff in Chief: A Portrait of Donald Trump in 3,500 Lawsuits” (2019).