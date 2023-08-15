I was just 11 years old when I was cyberbullied for the first time. I was 13 when, one fall day, I read a story online about a young woman who had died by suicide after being cyber-harassed for nearly a year and a half. And I was 14 when I decided I had to do something about it. I realized then that, like so many young activists today, I couldn’t simply rely on “the adults” to take on the status quo: It was up to young people like me to build the internet that I deserved — the internet that every digital citizen deserves.

As a budding technologist, my gut instinct was to build. One science experiment and many lines of code later, I’d developed “ReThink,” an app that stops online harassment at the source, before the damage is done. Working across the user’s various apps — from email to social media — ReThink detects potentially hurtful speech and encourages youth to rethink sending it.

Apps and organizations that aim to fundamentally redesign our internet by centering it around young users can be a powerful force for change. These interventions work at the system level to create safeguards and an ecosystem that tackles online harms and safely welcomes all. That’s why I firmly believe that this principle, an internet designed for safety, for youth — rather than an internet designed with safety “on the side” — can help us realize the digital world today’s Gen Z deserves.

It’s a message that legislators need to hear, too. Today, in Congress and state legislatures across the country, policymakers are considering a host of internet safety bills, like the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), which aims to put youth interests at the center of platforms’ relationships with young users. These conversations are long overdue, and passing bills like KOSA have the potential to make our digital world healthier, safer and more inclusive.

Undoubtedly, as we have these conversations, we must do so in a nuanced way. While it is true, for instance, that LGBTQ+ youth report higher rates of cyberbullying than their peers, social media also remains an important medium for self-expression for these youth. We must work to craft policy solutions that enable youth — particularly those from historically marginalized communities — to take advantage of internet platforms’ opportunities while protecting them from these platforms’ very real harms. About half of teens say they have experienced cyberbullying in some form — from name calling to physical threats — and say it is a major problem for their age group.

Unfortunately, rather than engaging in meaningful dialogue about finding that balance, Big Tech platforms have not taken the harms of cyberbullying seriously enough — and rather than working to prevent harm, social media platforms essentially rely on young bullying victims to block a bully and inform adults after the fact. Frankly, it is disrespectful to young Americans and marginalized communities, and it presumes that we don’t understand the issues and our voices do not belong at the table. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Gen Z and Gen Alpha deserve better than Band-Aid solutions to what are ultimately systemic challenges. We deserve an internet designed by and for us — and with or without the adults, we’re going to make it happen by supporting youth-centered online safety legislation like the Kids Online Safety Act. Together, we can chart the path toward a better digital future, a digital future that is safer by design.

Trisha Prabhu is a 23-year-old technologist and founder of ReThink, an app that detects offensive content and gives the user a chance to reconsider sending it, helping to stop cyberbullying before it happens. Prabhu’s original research on ReThink made her a 2014 Google Science Fair finalist at age 13. In 2016, President Obama and the U.S. State Department invited her to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit to showcase her work. She gave a TED Talk in India and has received honors from the Anti-bullying Alliance and WebMD. ReThink was offered $100,000 in funding from Shark Tank investors after Prabhu appeared on the show, and it was a winner of $300,000 in funding awarded by The Elevate Prize Foundation, a non-profit supporting social entrepreneurs and activists to amplify their impact. She is a 2022 Rhodes Scholar pursuing her research into social sciences of the internet at Oxford University and a Harvard graduate.