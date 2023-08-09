It’s hot outside. Most of the country has experienced record-breaking heat this summer, and it doesn’t seem to be letting up. Meanwhile, it seems our students in many parts of the country are going back to school earlier and earlier each year. That means many children are returning to the bus stop, classrooms and playgrounds when summer is still in full swing and bringing the heat.

While many parents think about getting their children ready for back to school in many ways, including making sure they are up to date on their immunizations, going back to school shopping, getting their sleep schedule in order, and more, they may not think about the heat and how to keep their kids safe from its effects. Intense heat can cause children to get sick quickly due to things like heat exhaustion, cramps, dehydration or even heat stroke. Children can be particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, especially those with preexisting medical conditions.

Even though children may spend the majority of the day in their classroom, parents should consider their time outside at the bus stop, playground or after-school activities. Hydration is an important factor that many children may struggle with during the school day. Encourage your child to drink plenty of water both before and after being outdoors in the heat. See if a water bottle is allowed with them at school, and make sure they have it at lunch and on the playground, if possible. Try to keep their time outside limited to only short periods during the day, especially if temperatures are above 90 degrees. A cooling neck wrap or mister may be items that can be sent in with your child to keep cool outside. Help your children find areas of shade and rest when they are out in the heat, and talk with them about signs that they might be getting overheated. These may include feeling faint or lightheaded, feeling very tired, feeling nauseous or vomiting, having dark urine or not urinating for a long time, being very thirsty, having muscle aches or cramps, as well as breathing hard.

Dressing your child in light, loose-fitting clothing can help keep them comfortable and cool during their time outside. Clothing with a tighter weave, which lets less light through, provides better protection from the sun. Cotton or moisture-wicking materials are usually best. Think about applying sunscreen at the beginning of the day or before recess, if possible. Sunscreens should be broad spectrum, meaning that they protect against both UVB and UVA rays. An SPF, or sun protection factor, of 15 to 30 is fine for most children. Try to avoid sunscreens with oxybenzone, but if that’s not possible, then it is better to use that than no sunscreen at all. Use a generous amount of sunscreen, being sure to apply it to all areas of the face and rub it in well. Your child can possibly take sunglasses with them to wear in order to protect their eyes from the sun.

SolStock/Getty Images

Plan for more rest time at the end of the day, if needed. The heat can be very tiring and make children irritable. Always check to make sure you are never leaving a child in a hot car. Also, not all schools have cooling systems in place. Check with your child’s school to ensure they have access to cooling areas and a plan to keep children safe both inside and outside during the extreme heat. Talk to your child’s pediatrician if you have concerns about your child’s health and their ability to fully participate in all school activities. Children with any signs of heat-related illness should immediately be taken indoors and cooled.

We want children to go outside and enjoy the wondrous activities of the outdoors to reap the benefits of exercise and socialization that often go along with those activities, but we must also keep in mind their safety. Just as we help them plan for a safe ride to school or to set them up for academic success for the year, we must think about the heat given the current climate conditions we are experiencing.

The sun provides us with light and energy and so much more, but it can also be harmful, causing sunburns and skin cancer — but also heat exhaustion and heat stroke. As our world is getting hotter, we must prioritize keeping high-risk individuals safe, including children. Keep in mind their environment, hydration, clothing, sun protection and minimizing time outdoors when possible. As they return to school eager to learn and see their friends, think about how to keep them cool so that the rest of this summer won’t be quite so cruel.

Jason Yaun, MD, FAAP, is the president of the Tennessee Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.