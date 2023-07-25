Economists offer two main reasons that workers invest in skills that help them do their jobs better. The first is that they are building up general human capital — skills that translate well to other settings, expanding career options and ensuring competitive salaries. Alternately, they could be building firm-specific capital — helping them do their current specific job better, but not expanding outside career options.

Which of these approaches do we tend to ask congressional staff to take? Political scientists Christian Fong, Kenneth Lowande, and Adam Rauh explore this important question in a new working paper from the Center for Effective Lawmaking.

Sorting out what type of human capital is needed in Congress is crucial to thinking through the likely effectiveness of capacity reforms, such as those put forward by the Select Committee on Modernization and additional efforts being considered by the Modernization Subcommittee of the Committee on House Administration.

If congressional staff improve at promoting lawmaking or oversight by developing broad skills, they will do so not only to be better at their jobs, but also to expand outside career options. Here the challenge is not to motivate staff to gain the expertise, per se, but to retain them after they have acquired these valuable skills. In contrast, if lawmaking and oversight success require specific skills that do not translate well beyond the legislative setting, the challenge is different. How might we incentivize and motivate congressional staff to build such skills, even if they do not yield additional job prospects beyond Congress?

In engaging with these questions, Fong, Lowande, and Rauh studied participation in staff training programs put forward by the Project on Government Oversight, the Levin Center, and the Lugar Center. These training programs are designed to help congressional staff conduct better oversight of the executive branch. The authors leveraged the fact that members of Congress periodically leave office (either due to retirement or losing their reelection bids) and presidential parties change, as well, to tease out when staff seem to be more motivated by internal or external job considerations to acquire oversight expertise.

They found that staff whose jobs are less secure — due to their bosses being electorally vulnerable — are less likely to apply for and attend training sessions.

A notable exception to this rule, however, is those staff who share the same party of the president, for whom executive branch positions are viable and a good fit for those with oversight expertise.

More broadly considered, the authors found that much congressional staff training (particularly focused on oversight) is specific to staffers’ current jobs but not more generally beneficial. If such training were to increase their human capital more generally, staff members with less secure jobs would participate in such training programs at higher — not lower — levels.

Although focused on oversight in particular, this finding is important for understanding how to build congressional capacity overall. In the area of lawmaking, for example, building capacity for effective governance often requires congressional staff to gain rather specific human capital. They need to learn the details of specific policy proposals and procedural processes, as well as the preferences of pivotal congressional actors and their districts.

Some of this learning may translate to other settings — into congressional lobbying for example. However, much of the knowledge and skill sets required for effective congressional staff help them do their current jobs better, but do not significantly broaden their subsequent job opportunities.

In such instances, leaders and managers need to develop internal incentives to motivate such skill acquisition. Staff should clearly see how such skills will lead to promotion within their current office or elsewhere in Congress. Such promotions should be clearly linked to higher salaries and more benefits, whether monetary or otherwise (such as greater influence over the policies they care about).

Additionally, the cost of such training programs should be minimized — scheduled during convenient days and hours, and treated as part of one’s official duties rather than something that is accomplished above and beyond the normal (often onerous) work week.

Whether staff training programs are developed by good governance organizations or internal to Congress, determining which are building specific or general human capital is crucial. It’s not simply a matter of “if you build it, they will come.”

Identifying whether programs are building general or specific human capital will help align these programs with the incentives of the staff who may — or may not — be interested in participating. Absent these steps, we should expect that the expertise gaps that exist on Capitol Hill — often due to high staff turnover in congressional offices — will continue to be problematic.

Craig Volden is a professor of public policy and politics at the University of Virginia’s Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy.

Alan E. Wiseman is Chair of the Department of Political Science at Vanderbilt University, where he is the Cornelius Vanderbilt professor of Political Science and Law.

Volden and Wiseman are co-directors of the Center for Effective Lawmaking.