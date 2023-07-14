How to Foster a Thriving and Sustainable Post-Covid Workplace - The Messenger
Opinion
Opinion
The end of COVID-19 workplace disruptions has introduced new challenges for organizations: from the tussle around return-to-office mandates to the cost-of-living crisis and mass layoffs. Against this complex backdrop, there is a pressing need to agree on the ground rules of the new workplace to promote employee retention and engagement, while not sacrificing organizational performance.

Workers in an office

The simple approach favored by many organizations — asking people what they want and trying to give it to them — has a major flaw. Although enticingly straightforward, this presents a trap by focusing on the single elements that first come to mind, promoting a transactional nature to the employer-employee relationship.

In response to this challenge — working with Amy C. Edmondson from Harvard Business School — we devised the integrated employee value proposition (iEVP) to help companies adopt a more balanced approach to the process. This holistic system is comprised of four interrelated factors: material offerings, growth and development, connection and community, as well as meaning and purpose.

The first component of the iEVP is material offerings (salary, benefits, flexible work). Although obviously important and not to be overlooked, approaching this in isolation is not sustainable. Material offerings are easy for rivals to imitate or even outdo and have the least enduring impact on retention. Organizations must therefore think holistically by considering them as part of an interdependent system.

A second part of that integrated system is growth and development (trainings to help workers acquire new skills, mentoring and apprenticeship opportunities, expanding roles). Indeed, one of the big reasons people stay at organizations is because they see a path to progress in their careers.

A third piece of the integrated puzzle is connection and community (the relationships that employees form with their co-workers, culture and sense of inclusion). Strong social ties create an energizing culture that allows people to express themselves candidly and fosters a deeper sense of belonging — put another way, no one wants to stay where they don’t feel they belong.

The final, and most important, piece of the integrated puzzle is meaning and purpose — the connection between an employee’s work and their own sense of purpose. Paying attention to this can help ensure alignment between employees’ personal values and objectives and those of the company.

To manage this effectively requires data on what your company is currently offering in terms of the four factors, how employees experience them, and what employees want. This data can then be used as the basis for conversations between the different parties. As employee and organizational needs are dynamic, policies informed by the results should be regularly revisited to determine if they need to be adjusted.

Importantly, this isn’t merely about attracting and retaining talent; a consistent and coherent employee value proposition benefits the mental health and well-being of staff and promotes an organizational culture where people are more engaged, put in more effort and feel more motivated — driving increased productivity and quality of work.

If done well, it shifts the focus of leaders and employees from what they want in the moment to what they need to build a thriving and sustainable future for the organization and themselves.

Mark Mortensen is an associate professor of organizational behavior at INSEAD, a graduate-only business school with campuses in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America.

