It seems self-evident: Healthy food supports healthy bodies. And healthy food needs healthy soil.

But at a time when the most sophisticated food supply chain in history has made it easy to forget where food comes from, the distance from dirt to the entrees in our freezers seems vast.

It isn’t. Nearly all food traces its roots to the soil in which plants grow. Our attitudes about soil typically range from indifference to disdain. But soil is not “dirty,” nor is it dead. It is a living and life-giving natural resource. Soil teems with countless bacteria, threads of mycelium, animals like worms and nematodes, fungi and other microbes that are the very foundation of life on Earth.



Yet, modern agricultural practices have harmed the health of soils and contributed to the erosion of 4.63 tons of cropland soil per-acre per-year while leaching essential nutrients out of the soil we have. While it may seem like an endless resource, soil cannot be taken for granted. Our soils are often exhausted, leading to lower crop yields, degraded food quality and fallow land.

The solution is right in front of us: plant more crops. Counterintuitive as that may seem, planting more crops can replenish nutrients in soil through a process called regenerative agriculture — growing non-cash crops during the off-season provides more organic material that returns to the soil, completing the circle of life. Such cover crops also reduce erosion by improving soil structure and increasing infiltration, which helps prevent soils from washing away during rainfalls or snowmelt. These crops also help suppress weed growth, add nitrogen and improve soil biodiversity.

They can be adapted to fit almost any farm system and climate. They also work well with other regenerative practices, like adding compost, reducing tillage and agroforestry, that have huge benefits for producers.

For all of their benefits, cover crops aren’t free. They can cost as much as $37 per acre, depending on the type of crop and other factors such as location. This is where targeted and thoughtful public policies can incentivize farmers to plant cover crops at scale, which will ultimately make them more affordable for all of us, while improving overall soil quality and productivity of agricultural lands at a time when they are challenged by climate change.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers from agricultural states is supporting the Conservation Opportunity and Voluntary Environment Resilience (COVER) Act, as part of this year’s reauthorization of the farm bill, which was last updated in 2018. The COVER Act would grant farmers who plant cover crops a $5 per-acre savings off their crop insurance bills. The program would be fully voluntary and not require farmers to plant cover crops in order to be eligible for crop insurance. It is not a step toward any larger conservation mandates.

The costs are negligible in the greater picture of subsidies the government provides to farmers and large agricultural companies. Last year, the federal government provided $15.6 billion in agricultural subsidies, down from a pandemic peak of $45.6 billion in 2020 but still multiples more than the modest incentive for cover crops. As much as 40% of farmers’ income comes from government subsidies. What’s worse, many federal subsidies actually encourage the very practices that cover crops are designed to help remedy — for example, paying for infrastructure on industrial livestock facilities that otherwise could have been spent on conservation practices that reduce soil erosion and improve water quality. Current crop insurance subsidies encourage farmers to expand crop production even on the most erosion-prone land.

It’s, therefore, little surprise that cover crops have attracted support across the political spectrum. Recent polling by National Wildlife Federation showed that 78% of farmers support the concept. A recent Yale School of the Environment report found overwhelming bipartisan support for providing federal funding to help farmers improve practices to protect and restore the soil so it absorbs and stores more carbon. Among the 20 practices Yale researchers identified to help mitigate climate change, federal incentives for soil regeneration were the most broadly popular, with 82% support overall, including 61% from self-described conservative Republicans.

Americans support cover crops for good reason: They cost relatively little, protect our precious natural resources, foster a greener planet one field at a time, and enrich the soil that produces the crops that enrich our bodies. Americans may disagree on many things, but soil — the very foundation of our lives — is universal. As lawmakers deliberate a farm bill for the times we live in, they would be wise to remember that.



Lara Bryant is the deputy director of water and agriculture of the Natural Resources Defense Council’s (NRDC) Nature Program. Bryant promotes soil health practices and policies that protect water quality, use water more efficiently and help farms to be more resilient to climate change. She previously worked on sustainable agricultural policy at the National Wildlife Federation and World Resources Institute, as well as a chemist at a private environmental laboratory.