With the passage of a recent budget that includes historic investments, Michigan is poised to take significant strides toward addressing the impacts of climate change. In doing so, it could provide a national model as well.

The Michigan Healthy Climate Plan has been unveiled by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), while the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHS) has issued a comprehensive climate and health planning guide.

Yet, there is still much work to do. Our climate adaptation policies at both the state and municipal levels need to be updated to match the urgency of the challenge.

Not long ago, Michigan — along with many other states — was grappling with wildfire smoke from Quebec, Canada. The smoky hazes and potentially harmful particulate pollution posed serious health risks to people and pets alike, causing or exacerbating respiratory illnesses and heart conditions. And it's not just Michigan — across the country, Americans are facing poor air quality related to fires, extreme heat and fossil fuel use.

Our Air Quality Index (AQI) levels reached alarming highs, reflecting the severity of this situation. AQI is a scale used to signify daily air quality. To protect the vulnerable among us, including the elderly, children and those with underlying health issues, health professionals have recommended staying indoors — but some people don’t have the luxury to just stay inside.

Life had to continue, and the cogs of our economy had to keep turning. But at what cost when the lives of construction workers and other outside laborers are placed at risk? As a state that has long prided itself on strong union values, Michigan is obligated to prioritize the well-being of its workforce.

Voluntary personal protective equipment (PPE) programs and current disaster-related leave policies are not enough. There should be a system that grants additional paid days, outside of the Family Medical Leave Act or regular vacation or sick leave, when the AQI reaches dangerous levels. Yes, it’s a novel idea, but this is a system that would shield countless individuals from unnecessary exposure to harmful air pollution.

Developers who demonstrate a commitment to their employees' health by implementing paid time off during climate disasters also need to be incentivized. Incentives could include tax breaks, subsidies or even public recognition. This proposal would set new industry standards and cultivate a work culture that prioritizes human lives over profits; it highlights the strength found in adaptability and empathy, aligning closely with our long-held union values instead of “business as usual” in a world increasingly affected by climate change.

Implementing such a system does more than protect our workforce in the short term. Providing paid time off during climate disasters sends a powerful message that Michigan is prepared to use climate challenges as an opportunity to advance the commitment to workers' rights and uphold socially responsible behavior that strengthens our workforce and communities.

However, this can’t happen without better communication about deteriorating air quality. The current protocol, in which counties wait on state-level dissemination, can result in harmful delays. Each county should incorporate air quality alerts into their emergency alert system.

Automatic mobile alerts can provide real-time updates on AQI levels, and alerts for poor air quality should be treated with the same urgency as storm and tornado warnings. Local television and radio stations should also be enlisted to disseminate this vital information for equity purposes.

Unions should take a leading role in lobbying health departments and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to revise the AQI threshold for alerts and measures. The current threshold of 150 on the AQI scale is already unhealthy for all individuals. Lowering this limit is especially vital when considering the vulnerability of certain demographics.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Michigan is home to a significant disabled population, comprising 27% of the state's residents. As environmental factors and long-term effects of COVID-19 increase this percentage, the AQI threshold of 101 (unhealthy for these vulnerable groups) becomes even more critical. We cannot wait until the AQI reaches 150 to act.

With the right approach, Michigan can serve as an example for other states to follow suit and protect our workforce and vulnerable communities. By implementing these critical measures, Michigan can demonstrate resilience, ingenuity and commitment to its people, echoing the spirit of our union state and the values of our Democratic leadership.

Rosanita Ratcliff is a public voices fellow of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the OpEd Project. She is a health educator and climate advocate based in Ann Arbor, Mich., with more than 20 years of experience as a disability justice advocate working to ensure disability accessibility is included in city planning and solutions.