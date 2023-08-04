The United States is falling behind its commitments in the 2016 Paris Climate Accords to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 50% below 2005 levels by 2030. Meanwhile, the climate crisis is getting worse. Although federal policymakers passed aggressive measures to address many of the largest drivers of climate change, it ultimately falls on state governments to identify further solutions that can be implemented in our everyday lives.

State governments decide the structure of their energy market. In 33 states, those markets are dominated by only a handful of utilities, with monopolies protected from businesses that offer cleaner and more advanced, customer-specific products.

Recent studies demonstrate that monopolies restrict choice to very limited energy options and do little to benefit customers. To best transition to a clean energy future, states must restructure their energy markets, end utility monopolies, and ease access to affordable clean energy technology, supply options, and innovations available in the competitive market.

A report released last month by Analysis Group examined retail energy competition’s impact on the energy market, finding that, in states that allow competition with the utility, retail suppliers discipline energy prices, introduce a range of diverse and affordable products and services, and accelerate the adoption of renewable energy resources.

Contrary to the primitive monopoly system, the competitive model — or “restructured market” — offers consumers the opportunity to select their energy supplier from a range of competing companies. This choice empowers consumers to find the most favorable rates, services, and contract options that align best with their individual needs. When it comes to innovation, retail suppliers offer a range of diverse products and services that utilities don’t offer. These include 100% renewable options, in-home electric vehicle charging, and energy efficiency products like demand response, time-of-use, and smart-home tools that reduce electricity usage and improve each household’s customer experience.

Restructured states are driving greater investments in these diverse offerings. Utilities are taking note of their success by deploying pilot programs and launching their own innovation labs. The problem remains that utilities deploy offerings that aren't tailored to each household, and they pass the cost to ratepayers — whether or not they subscribe to any of those programs.

Twenty-five states have outlined clear targets for lowering statewide emissions. Competition is critical to meeting these targets and decarbonizing the electric power sector. Without it, customers would lose access to renewable options and innovative products that reduce energy use, and utilities would lose incentive to invest in these products with the speed and urgency the climate crisis requires. Restructured energy markets create a favorable environment for innovation and the adoption of new technologies. As new entrants to the market compete for customers’ business, they are encouraged to invest in research and development, leading to the emergence of cleaner and more efficient technologies and providing customers with the widest range and latest innovative offerings.

Not only does competition advance sustainable practices, but it does so while disciplining energy prices. In fact, interest in retail competition was born from price disparities that many feared were driven by poor utility management. State policymakers believed opening markets would add efficiencies, stabilize prices, and hold utility giants more accountable to the market forces that rein in most other industries.

When many customers are struggling to pay their bills, they should have a choice to shop and select a supplier that fits their budget. Competition is helping to address that right now in states that have embraced it. Studies show that in monopoly states, electricity costs have increased by nearly 27% since 2008. In the states with competitive markets, prices have decreased. Simply put, competitive states have saved billions of dollars compared to monopoly-driven states.

Despite competition’s proven success in stabilizing energy costs and spurring product innovations, lawmakers in many states are trying to roll back retail choice and re-introduce utilities’ monopolies. This would be a mistake. Rather, the Analysis Group’s report outlines steps lawmakers should take to improve competitive market performance. These include enforcing consumer protections and increasing awareness of retail options and contract terms. States should also level the playing field so that suppliers have access to user data to optimize their offerings and become the billing point of contact with the customer. These and other regulations can improve suppliers’ ability to provide better services to their customers.

The retail energy industry is ready and eager to work with policymakers to implement reforms and deliver cleaner, affordable energy that works better for consumers. We cannot afford to maintain out-of-date energy markets that stifle innovation and hold us back from achieving our climate goals. It’s time for states to open their energy markets, level the playing field between utilities and retail suppliers, and unleash the range of products that save customers money and lead to a better, cleaner future.

Christopher Ercoli serves as President and CEO of the Retail Energy Advancement League (REAL).