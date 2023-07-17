In 2022, President Biden framed a choice in a speech at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall: “It’s in our hands, yours and mine, to stop the assault on American democracy. I believe America is at an inflection point, one of those moments that determine the shape of everything that’s to come after.”

Indeed, what will be decided in 2024 is the trajectory of federal power to change the economy and reorganize society.

Biden has defined his Republican opposition as “extreme MAGA” and tied it to liberals’ branding of Donald Trump as a fascist, racist bigot. To Democrats, opponents of the “progress” they espouse are what Barack Obama called the “guns and religion” folks, Hillary Clinton described as a “basket of deplorables,” and those Biden evidently sees as “threats to democracy.” For more than a decade, Democrats have been tagging middle-America, working-class voters who believe in God, traditional marriage, long-established values, and parental rights as “backward and dangerous.”

Jed Esty, an English professor at the University of Pennsylvania, captured progressives’ vision for America in his recent book, “The Future of Decline: Anglo-American Culture at its Limits.” Esty proposes that America learn lessons from how the British dealt with their loss of empire, writing that Great Britain had to “learn to be a different country in the world.” America, he says, “should try to move past superpower nostalgia as quickly as we can, and instead think of American identity in terms of … creating a more equal, more just, more inclusive, and more sustainable society.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) talks with reporters following the weekly Democratic Senate policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on March 15, 2023. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Esty dismisses those who want to restore America’s greatness, arguing, “America is the greatest. America is the best. Those Cold War, baby boom moral certainties are not only past their expiration date generationally; they’re just not politically, socially, historically useful anymore.”

Many progressives see America as systemically racist. They consider achievement to be a form of bullying, meritocracy to be obsolete, identity to be seminal, moral certainty to be outdated, and the use of government power to be beneficent. It is hard to imagine any of our former presidents stating such beliefs and winning an election, but America has changed and is deeply divided culturally.

The advantage for Democrats is that this messaging can work for almost any candidate, not just Biden. Democrats consider theirs to be the “party of progress” that will protect Americans from those who are “threats to democracy.” Their strategy is to make Trump’s “Make America Great Again” unacceptable to swing voters, moderate Republicans and independents. This puts Republican candidates in a box by forcing them to consider MAGA the way Democrats define it. The strategy is brilliant in its simplicity and transferability and can control the narrative.

The first challenge for Republicans is to define why things are the way they are with Biden as president. Gallup reported 2022 data that show only “27% of U.S. adults express a great deal or a fair amount of confidence in the U.S. institutions. … Average confidence is down nearly 10 points, from 36% in 2020.” Republicans must convince voters that progressive policies have undermined the foundations of our nation, link this to the 74% of Americans who believe our country is on the wrong track, and lay it at the feet of Democrats and their policies.

Next, they must find issues on which to build a broad-based coalition of voters. Kim Holmes, former executive vice president of the Heritage Foundation, wrote that American exceptionalism is grounded in “America’s founding principles: natural law, liberty, limited government, individual rights, the checks and balances of government, popular sovereignty, the civilizing role of religion in society, and the crucial role of civil society and civil institutions in grounding and mediating our democracy and our freedom.”

America is great when power flows from the ground up, through family and community, creating social order and limiting government power.

There are two trends that Republicans can utilize to bring this messaging home: a parental “revolution” of sorts and school choice. These issues fit nicely into a pro-family agenda by restoring equilibrium to the power relationship in education. They also address the racial achievement gap by establishing an achievable path toward greater equity and inclusion. These issues have broad bipartisan support.

Polling by Parents Defending Education found 71% of voters support legislation requiring schools to inform parents if their child wants to change his or her gender identity. And the American Federation for Children reported: “The concept of school choice enjoys overwhelming support (72% v. 18% opposed). This is also true across party lines, with 68% of Democrats, 82% of Republicans and 67% of independents saying they support such a policy.” The challenge for Republicans will be to use these issues as a springboard to recast progressivism to the American people.

Reaffirming the cultural triad of family, faith and community as institutions that make America great is the tried-and-true way for anyone to become part of the American civilization. These institutions are at the core of the most diverse, equitable and inclusive nation ever conceived in history, and we should embrace it.

Dennis M. Powell, the founder and president of Massey Powell, is an issues and crisis management consultant and the author of the upcoming book, “Leading from the Top: Presidential Lessons in Issues Management.”

