Thousands of years of scientific progress gave everyone so much that public trust in research is at an all-time high. However, this trust in science is about to change dramatically, either up or down, depending on the forthcoming open science policies and their impact on quality control.

Breakthrough technologies, miraculous cures of diseases, major public health improvements and many other benefits brought not only admiration but also a desire on the part of the public to access research results immediately. In 2009, the Omnibus Appropriations Act also directed the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to require all funded investigators to submit their peer-reviewed manuscripts upon acceptance to PubMed Central to be made publicly available no later than 12 months after publication.

During the pandemic, open sharing of COVID-related research results further strengthened the desire for more open science. Consequently, a recent policy update from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy requires publications and supportive data from federally-funded research to be publicly accessible without an embargo starting in 2026.

With unrestricted open access, everything would be freely available immediately upon acceptance for publication. Consequently, for many people, there is no longer a reason to pay for scientific journal subscriptions. Without subscription fees being paid to them, publishers may not be able to cover the expenses of editorial reviews or organize further peer reviews to meet high editorial standards. If that happens, the quality of research will be at risk.

It is far from perfect but peer review is functional in the current system. Such reviews of scientific manuscripts serve to protect the quality, credibility and validity of scholarly work in the publication process. It is a crucial step of research and acts as a form of quality filtering. Reviews also can provide constructive feedback to authors, which helps improve their reports.

Charging authors of research reports is a rapidly spreading alternative to the dwindling scientific journal subscriptions. In other words, the researchers pay to get their research published. The associated author fees range from a few hundred dollars to over $10,000 per article. If only well-funded researchers can afford quality journal publications, it is unclear how someone can become a well-funded researcher without publications.

Accelerating open access based on article processing fees could have many undesirable consequences — among them, creating obstacles to the entry of young or new investigators without funding, marginalizing scientists of developing countries where modest author fees already exceed monthly salaries, and potentially creating a new scientific elite who could afford more expensive journals, regardless of the merit of their studies.

Publishing scientific results without thorough peer review would invite many hazards. An absence of scrutiny increases the risk of flawed or unreliable research being disseminated. Such results may inappropriately influence public understanding, policy decisions, and commercial products or services, leading to a potential public health disaster. In the general public, it may raise serious doubts about the validity and trustworthiness of all science, a potential breakdown in public relations.

Another casualty of the push for immediate open publication could be industry-sponsored research. If the publicly-funded research is free and open, publishers will be tempted to charge exorbitant fees to industry for open access. While many industry-sponsored studies produce the highest quality research reports on products and services used by lots of people, they may become bait in fishing for subscribers.

Yes, we need open access but the progress of science needs more attention to quality in open access and more substantial public-private partnerships. Particularly, there is an unprecedented need to improve collaboration between the federal government and the publishing/peer review industry.

Nobody is saying that open access means publishing without peer review, but ignoring the question of funding for quality control sends a powerful message that speaks otherwise. In other words, the term “free public access” should not become a synonym for shifting the costs to someone else such as researchers or industry.

Immediate public access to results of federally-funded research is useful only if credibility does not become part of a gamble. The move toward open access should become a push for open access to quality science coming from both publicly- and industry-funded research. Open access to research results should preserve the hard-earned trust in science by simultaneously strengthening peer review and quality control.

E. Andrew Balas MD, PhD, is a professor and the lead of the Biomedical Research Innovation Laboratory at Augusta University.