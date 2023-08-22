One thing true for every president is that they are confronted with difficult issues to manage. Franklin Delano Roosevelt understood the challenge he faced in managing the Great Depression before he took office. His successor, Harry S. Truman, on the other hand, was not aware that the United States had developed the atomic bomb when he rose to power upon FDR’s passing.

Another truth about presidents is that they do not all possess the skills required to manage issues to successful outcomes. FDR articulated the fear and hopelessness that Americans felt during the Depression and used it to gain permission to fundamentally change the relationship between the federal government and the American people.

Dwight D. Eisenhower skillfully managed what could have been an explosive school desegregation issue in Arkansas to a successful conclusion by localizing the problem. Lyndon Johnson parlayed the residual goodwill he inherited from John F. Kennedy’s legacy and his renowned political skills to pass his Great Society program. George H.W. Bush fought a limited-scope war to oust Saddam Hussein’s army from Kuwait. Barack Obama effectively used what he learned from the mistakes made by Hillary Clinton — with “Hillary Care” — to pass Obamacare. And Donald Trump utilized the skills he had gained as a developer of large construction projects to try to tame the federal bureaucracy and quickly bring new vaccines to market to fight COVID-19.

What each of these successful issues managers had in common is that they clearly understood the core of the challenge they faced — and their first move was the right move. FDR ordered a bank holiday, which showed results quickly and reduced the anxiety many Americans felt. Eisenhower met with Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus to lower the temperature in the school integration crisis. Johnson kept Kennedy’s entire Cabinet intact. Bush 41 knew that a coalition could not be created to oust Saddam from power, creating instability in the region. Obama brought the health care industry to the table, despite knowing he had the votes in Congress to do what he wanted to do. Trump removed liability from the equation to give pharmaceutical companies the green light to create vaccines without fear of lawsuits.

These were totally different issues, but each president made the right first move.

Then there is Joe Biden. His record to date makes the case that he does not understand how to frame issues, develop strategy, coordinate resources and execute at the tactical level. The American people elected Biden to heal divisions and end the scourge of COVID-19. Rather than use this mandate as a springboard from which to do bigger things, likely with broad-based support, he decided, on his first day in office, to put his goals — climate and equity — above the immediate needs of the American people. In many ways, Biden’s first move was a “Ford pardons Nixon” moment, done prematurely and without permission from the voters.

His two main issues lack benchmarks for measuring success and clear and achievable goals. His strategy for each is piecemeal, at best, beyond spending taxpayers’ money. His first move was to sign executive orders to stop the Keystone XL pipeline, ending some good-paying construction jobs. His anti-fossil fuels policies have raised prices and created global disruptions in supply. Several of Biden’s equity policies have ended up being challenged in court as reverse discrimination. The result: The president gained no momentum from managing his key issues, failed to grow his base of support, and lost control of the narrative by not getting results early.

Biden seems adept at creating more issues than he solves. He dismantled Trump’s southern border strategy, some of which was working, and had nothing to put in its place, effectively opening the border. This move has created unmanageable issues in cities such as New York, where social services are being stretched beyond their limits because of an influx of 100,000 migrants and asylum seekers. With schools reopening, more chaos is expected.

Biden manages issues by getting Congress to pass bills and spend money. According to a Wharton School estimate, Biden will spend over $1 trillion on climate change programs. Biden’s infrastructure bill will spend only $110 billion to address a multitrillion-dollar roads and bridges issue. As PBS reported in June 2023, “billions in COVID-19 pandemic relief aid was stolen or wasted” from his COVID-19 relief act that spurred inflation. Compound this with more than $100 billion to aid Ukraine in its war against Russia.

The expanded reach and scope of the modern presidency began with FDR’s New Deal programs of the 1930s. During the past 90-plus years, no president’s policies and priorities have done more than Biden’s to make things worse for, rather than to improve, the lives of average Americans. The other day, a retired mechanic visited my home. He doesn’t usually talk about politics, but when he began talking about his living situation, he said, “At least I could afford to live my life under Trump.”

This was not an endorsement of Trump. Instead, it was a simple statement of the reality of life for many Americans under Biden and his abilities as an issues manager — and it may be what determines his fate in 2024.

Dennis M. Powell, the founder and president of Massey Powell, is an issues and crisis management consultant and the author of the upcoming book, “Leading from the Top: Presidential Lessons in Issues Management.”