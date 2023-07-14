The voting pool looks like an angry mob right now fueled by daily news of deadly violence, economic upheaval, racial tension, international conflict and weather disasters. It’s no wonder that two out of every three Americans think the nation is headed to hell in a handbasket.

Despite the calm and thoughtful approach President Biden has brought to these problems and the progress he’s made solving them, he pays the price for the oppressive backdrop of public desperation. A new national survey for The Messenger indicates that his job rating is underwater, only one-third of the voters want him to run for reelection and, so far, the best he can do in a head-to-head matchup with former President Donald Trump is a statistical tie.

Predictably, the poll shows more than four-fifths of the Democrats support the president, and about the same number of Republicans prefer Trump. That produces massive pressure on the leading candidates to galvanize their bases in a hyper-partisan political climate. The GOP base loves Trump, while Democrats are lukewarm about the president.

Only a thin slice of the electorate is up for grabs. Among these undecided voters, most independents don’t have love for Trump, but they are unhappy with the president’s performance. To win a second term, Biden must win over the swing voters and turn out the Democratic base. Success on one front is not enough; he must do both to win. Nobody ever said that winning a presidential campaign, especially securing a second term in the White House, is easy.

The big question facing the president’s reelection effort is whether he can cut through the oppressive atmosphere and convince voters that he is the person to lead the nation on a clear path to overcoming the grave challenges facing our great nation.

Many Democrats hope (and some Republicans fear) that Trump will win the Republican nomination and create a clear path to a second Biden term. But there are problems with this theory. There is danger in thinking that however precarious Biden’s standing is, he can beat Trump as he did in 2020.

Incumbents running for reelection should always control their own destinies, as relying on the mistakes or missteps of their challenger is not a reliable strategy.

Also, there is no guarantee at this point that Trump will secure the GOP nomination. He currently has a big lead, but primary polling numbers are fungible and can evaporate quickly in the heat of a bitter primary campaign. Trump is the frontrunner, but the Republican world could turn upside down in the five months before the Iowa caucuses. Biden would have a tough time beating a GOP nominee not named Trump, and many of his primary challengers carry a lot less lethal personal and legal baggage than the former president.

Finally, no Democrat should ever underestimate Trump. I did when he ran for president in 2016, and I will never do it again. He is the Harry Houdini of American politics and has escaped so many political death traps that even former President Richard Nixon could not elude. Trump channels anger better than any president in this generation. Anger today is the currency of politics, so he has lots of capital to work with for his rebound race.

How does Biden break through his low approval rating and connect to voters on his successes and goals for a second term?

The best place to start is the economy. Republicans are lighting a fire under progressive Democrats with GOP calls across the country for sweeping abortion bans and restrictions on voting rights, which are echoed by presidential candidates. But independents need reassurances from the president that he can fix the economy that his predecessor seemingly beat up and left for dead.

The economy is back, and it is well past time for the president to start spreading the news about the Biden boom. Since the president inherited the crumbling economy that his predecessor left behind, he has recovered the millions of jobs that disappeared under Trump, adding a total of 13.2 million jobs since Biden took office, according to the White House. The president’s deft handling of the economic recovery can be credited to his ability to convince a closely divided Congress to pass significant laws such as the American Recovery, the Inflation Reduction, the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs, and the CHIPS acts that contributed to the economic boon.

Why has a president who has done so much to improve the economy gotten so little credit from voters for it?

The president and his administration tried to tout his economic success story before the midterm elections last year. But the initiative failed to move the needle on his economic approval rating.

The administration has just launched a new campaign to sell its economic successes to the public. It is a propitious time to try again. Legislative successes in 2021 and 2022 have flowered into impact on the financial health and wellbeing of working families.

When the president reminded Americans of the recovery last year, job growth was high, but runaway inflation made it difficult to make the sale. Now, the public may be more receptive after 30 straight months of job growth and a sharp decline in the inflation rate.

The president has repackaged the message about the fruit of the economic recovery as “Bidenomics.” The new label offers a vivid contrast to the failed GOP policies of the past and the new economic recovery. After a generation, “Reaganomics” is still the core principle that guides GOP economic theory and practice, even though it has led to massive federal budget deficits and income inequality that has created a financial divide as wide as the Grand Canyon between wealthy Americans and big business on one side and with struggling middle-class families and poor Americans on the other.

Biden described the difference between the philosophies when he said his program for economic recovery would “rebuild the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top down.” So, “Bidenomics” is the key to the kingdom in 2024. Americans vote based on their wallets and their pocketbooks, so those are words to live by as the president approaches the start of his campaign for reelection.

Brad Bannon is a Democratic pollster, CEO of Bannon Communications Research and the host of the "aggressively progressive" political podcast, "Deadline D.C. with Brad Bannon."