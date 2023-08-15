When children view reading as a chore — or worse, as torture — establishing a regular reading routine can feel like an MMA fight of wills. And if we’re honest, some kids are especially skilled at testing just how badly parents or teachers want them to read. Working to inspire reading as a classroom teacher and nonprofit leader has led me to conclude that the content and reading experiences designed to support early literacy development often inspire the very opposite of what adults want. In 2021, American taxpayers spent $810 billion on K-12 education — approximately $14,347 per student — yet more than 65% of fourth graders cannot read proficiently, and it’s much worse for Black and Latino students.

Recent data show that America’s young learners have lost more than two decades of reading gains because of the pandemic. However, long before COVID-19, a majority of U.S. children couldn’t read proficiently. Increased adoption of curricula and training based on the science of how children learn to read has led to historic improvements in low-performing states like Mississippi. Fortunately, there is a growing consensus that phonics, phonemic awareness, vocabulary, comprehension and fluency form the primordial soup of reading required for children to decode and make meaning from written language.

Champions of research-based instructional strategies deserve to celebrate hard-won increases in reading scores, but statistically significant gains on standardized tests don’t usually mean a majority of students can read proficiently. In fact, a closer look at some of the most dramatic increases in reading scores reveals a disproportionate number of poor and non-white students who have been chronically underserved by underfunded schools. Reading avoidance and low performance are perfectly natural responses to low standards, ill-equipped educators, irrelevant content, and dehumanizing or traumatic learning experiences.

Like most activities, reading is something that you get better at the more you do it. So, in order for such a large number of America’s children to perform poorly in reading means that most kids do not read often or at all when the school day ends. Traditional reading interventions don’t address the non-academic levers of reading success (i.e., reading identity, self-confidence, engagement and motivation) that a growing body of research suggests accelerates reading achievement for the most vulnerable students. Today, children in the U.S. spend less time reading and fewer children view reading as fun. Far too many of America’s children hate or avoid reading and are convinced that they’re not readers — but it doesn’t have to be this way.

A viral video of a Black, 6-year-old boy named Aayan Diop’s morning reading routine offers valuable insights about how educators and caregivers can make reading personally meaningful, relevant and engaging for children. During a recent American Library Association panel discussion entitled, “Transforming Everyday Spaces: Deepening Equity in Early Childhood Learning,” I asked the attending librarians if they had seen Aayan’s video. Many hands shot into the air, but when I inquired whether anyone recalled the book he was reading in the video, all the arms dropped.

The book he was reading is one of the most popular titles that boys recommend to Barbershop Books, the nonprofit I founded to inspire Black boys and other vulnerable children to read for fun. Ironically, it doesn’t appear on a single book list on the first few pages of a Google search for “book list for Black boys.” Most of the titles on these curated lists are dope, and you should definitely go buy and read them to the children in your lives, but it’s a travesty that Diary of A Wimpy Kid, the book Aayan is reading, doesn’t appear on any of these lists.

I understand why a book by a white author that doesn’t feature a Black male protagonist isn’t included on book lists for Black boys. I mention Diary of a Wimpy Kid not as a silver bullet but as a metaphor for the chasm between Black boys’ reading preferences and the reading content and experiences that adults curate for them. My concern has little to do with a particular title not being included on a book list for Black boys and everything to do with how efforts to combat white supremacy unintentionally trap Black boys in other people’s limited perceptions of them.

Culturally responsive children’s literature shouldn’t stop at the skin color of a character or other book elements that adults prioritize. Skin color is a critical part of children’s lived experiences and should be one of many ways literature enables children to see themselves in the stories they read. Some kids just want to laugh or read about trucks or trees — and that’s okay.

Catalyzing systemic improvements in reading won’t be found in children’s perceived sameness or in narrowly contrived celebrations of diversity. We must commit to the difficult work of cultivating children’s self-awareness and nurturing their individuality. Solving America’s current reading tragedy is inextricably linked to adults’ capacity and willingness to curate content and reading experiences that reflect children’s full humanity, diverse lived experiences, and myriad interests.

Reading one of his favorite books with a warm cup of homemade, honey-lemon tea before the hustle and bustle of the day is how Aayan Diop likes to read — and it’s not just okay, it’s the solution.

Alvin Irby is the founder of the nonprofit Barbershop Books and a Public Voices Fellow of the OpEd Project and National Black Child Development Institute.