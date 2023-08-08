Earlier this month, we learned that women aged 25 to 54 are employed at their highest rates on record — marking the fourth month in a row that women’s employment has broken or matched records. The gains in women’s employment are incredible, particularly considering where women’s employment was just a few years ago. At the height of the pandemic, the employment rate of women aged 25 to 54 fell to 63.4% — a low not seen since 1984. This rapid recovery was not inevitable and is partly thanks to Bidenomics. President Biden’s plan to grow the economy by growing the middle class is helping more women find jobs.

By pursuing a strategy to stimulate the economy through investments in workers and those most in need, the Biden administration has laid the groundwork for the emergence of a tight labor market that benefits workers. A labor market where employers are competing for employees has reaped rewards for women.

Matching post-1950s historic lows, women’s unemployment rate was 3.1% last month — a dramatic decline in just a few years from when women’s unemployment skyrocketed to a record high of 15.5% in April 2020, slightly higher than men’s at 13%. The initial economic impacts of the COVID-19 recession impacted women’s employment more acutely than men’s for two reasons: Firstly, women were overrepresented in the sectors most impacted by COVID-19-induced shutdowns, most notably the service sector. Secondly, additional caregiving responsibilities caused by the closures of schools and child care centers fell disproportionately on women.

A more far-reaching recovery than in the past — partly due to expansive fiscal supports pursued by the Biden administration — has resulted in rapid recoveries; the share of Latinas aged 20 or over holding a job in July 2023 are on par with historic highs, and Black women’s unemployment, while up marginally from record lows in spring, is falling and still well below its historical average. Employment gains are a path to building economic stability for women and their families — especially for women that are breadwinners, most notably Black mothers who are the mothers most likely to be their families’ breadwinners.

Women are not just gaining from this labor market recovery, they are driving it. Analysis that accounts for an aging and more diverse population finds that women aged 25 to 54 drove the growth in overall participation in the labor market since 2019. This is in large part thanks to women of color aged 25 to 54. It is clear that a hot labor market can bring in workers who have historically been left behind.

This progress in women’s employment should be celebrated, but it is important to remember that long-standing gender inequities remain. Even though the employment rate for women aged 25 to 54 is at an all-time high, it still lags behind that of men. Women — most acutely Black women and Latinas — face stubborn pay gaps, driven by their overrepresentation in low-wage work, that limit their ability to be economically secure over the course of their lives. In fact, from 1967 to 2021, the cumulative cost of the gender wage gap to women is estimated at $61 trillion.

A tight labor market is benefitting women, and so too is increased flexibility, particularly for those with caregiving responsibilities. Following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many employers, who were able to, shifted their employees from in-person work, to full-time, or partial, remote work. This flexibility has helped women enter or stay in work, particularly caregivers of young children and older Americans. In fact, women are more likely to work remotely than men: in 2022, 41% of women worked at least partly at home, compared to 28% of men.

Desirable gains in flexibility are not a substitute for long-overdue investments needed, particularly in the care economy. Simply put, flexibility cannot be the sole solution to gender inequity. Remote work is not an arrangement that is available to all women, as many jobs require in-person duties. Among remote workers, gender imbalances can be created if not taken up broadly, and it can foster additional challenges for women who are forced to balance paid work and personal care obligations in the absence of care sector reforms, especially child and elder care.

In welcome news, the Biden administration is taking steps to change that and build women’s economic stability by pursuing an industrial strategy that prioritizes gender equity. Today, women, primarily Black women and Latinas, are underrepresented in many industries likely to benefit from the administration’s economic investments, such as construction and manufacturing, which contributes to their employment and pay gaps. These are important steps to better attract and retain women. By tackling harassment challenges in certain STEM fields, fostering the creation of good jobs, encouraging the use of apprenticeships and aiming to meet child care needs for workers, these investments will not just grow the economy but help ensure that women aid in this growth, and that they financially benefit from it.

While there is more work to do to build the economic security of women and their families, one thing is clear: Bidenomics is delivering for women.

Rose Khattar is director of economic analysis at the Center for American Progress.

Sara Estep is associate director of the Women’s Initiative at the Center for American Progress.