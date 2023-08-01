The U.S. entertainment industry has ground to a near-halt with actors and writers on a rare dual strike to secure more equitable contract provisions, including higher wages, regulations on the use of artificial intelligence, and fair residual payments. Standing up for one’s beliefs may not come with a force of support like the backing of large unions such as SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America. Still, an individual’s stand can create a deep impact or start a movement — often at great personal risk.

Profit, popularity and promotion should never come at the expense of dignity and equity. It’s a struggle that Black artists, and women in particular, know all too well. Black women historically have been on the front lines of the fight for justice, even if it means standing alone and becoming collateral damage in the process.

For example, Hazel Scott, a prodigious pianist and singer popular in the 1940s, fearlessly pushed boundaries and used her talent, status and social capital to dispel racial stereotypes, disrupt inequitable systems and advocate for justice — before fading into relative obscurity once she was no longer considered the industry darling.

Largely overlooked and under-credited for her contributions to music, entertainment and history, Scott’s legacy is equal parts trailblazer and tragedy. One of her most remarkable performances — and protests — was for Columbia Pictures’ 1943 film, “The Heat’s On,” in which she famously played two pianos simultaneously for a number called “The White Keys and the Black Keys.”

During filming, Scott staged an unprecedented three-day strike in response to offensive costumes planned for the other Black actresses in one of her scenes. Karen Chilton’s 2008 biography of Scott notes, “Until [Scott’s] fight at Columbia, no Black person had ever dared oppose the Establishment. You either kept your mouth shut and took the roles you could get or you remained out of work.”

Scott refused to come to set until the costumes were changed, insisting that “no scene in which [she] was involved would display Black women wearing dirty aprons to send their men to die for their country.”

Trinidadian-born American Jazz and Classical musician and actor Hazel Scott (1920-1981), in New York in February 1981. Jack Mitchell/Getty Images

Like her uncompromising position against inequitable treatment and conditions on behalf of Black artists, Scott’s talent was ahead of its time. Before expanding to film, her dynamic genre-bending “Bach to Boogie” performance style captivated audiences and catapulted her to stardom. A 1942 TIME profile described her “wild mélange of pianistics” as “doing what she does best,” extolling, “Where others murder the classics, Hazel Scott merely commits arson.”

Beyond showcases of extraordinary talent, Scott’s performances were acts of resistance that defied expectations and compelled audiences to confront the rich variances within both the artistic brilliance and humanity of Black people.

In her 2021 book, Liner Notes for the Revolution, author and Yale University professor Daphne A. Brooks details, “Black women’s musical practices are, in short, revolutionary because they are inextricably linked to the matter of Black life. Their strategies of performance perpetually and inventively philosophize the prodigiousness of its scope. But also — and quite crucially — Black women’s musical practices are revolutionary because of the ways in which said practices both forecast and execute the viability and potentiality of Black life.”

Despite being shunned by film studios for her strike, in July 1950, Scott became the first Black American to host a nationally syndicated television show, adding to her extensive catalog of accomplishments.

Sadly, the show was canceled soon thereafter — ostensibly along with Scott herself — due to false allegations of communist associations. She went from being one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world to a hidden footnote in the annals of music and civil rights history.

Contemporaneous with “The Hazel Scott Show” debut, Scott was included in the anti-communist publication, Red Channels, which reported on suspected communist operatives in the entertainment industry. Red Channels became a de-facto hit list for the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), created in 1938 by Sen. Joseph McCarthy to investigate alleged disloyalty and subversive activities by public employees, private citizens, and any organizations suspected of having communist ties. Scott’s unapologetic outspokenness against injustice made her a prime target.

Futility notwithstanding, Scott requested to testify before the HUAC, determined to defend herself against the absurd allegations, but the damage to her reputation and career was irreparable.

Within a month after her HUAC testimony, Scott’s show was canceled; its run was only for 12 weeks. As were most entertainers named in Red Channels, she was blacklisted and unable to find work. With her primary livelihood stripped away and the subsequent dissolution of her high-profile marriage, Scott suffered a nervous breakdown in 1951. She sought refuge in Paris, welcomed by the vibrant Black expatriate community, many of whom were already close friends, including James Baldwin, Nina Simone and Billie Holiday. She performed sporadically throughout Europe, but her career was never the same.

Decades later, Scott is yet to receive recognition commensurate with that of her peers — or, more importantly, her contributions to music, civil rights and American history.

Scott’s life exemplifies the precarious position in which Black women often find themselves. Angela Davis, Elizabeth Catlett, Anita Hill, Sandra Bland, and Nikole Hannah-Jones are among Black women across history and industry whose refusal to conform to oppressive systems, willingness to challenge the status quo and question authority led to professional setbacks, grave personal loss, ostracization and, in some cases, even death.

From primetime to politics, these risks have persisted for centuries, yet Black women remain steadfast in the pursuit of justice, often lending calamitous sacrifice to the greater cause — a debt that is rarely ever repaid.

Lola Vinson is a Dallas communications strategist and writer focused on race, culture and public policy. She is a Dallas Public Voices Fellow with The OpEd Project.