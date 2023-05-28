House Republicans, in their default/deficit plan, proposed to drastically reduce the small amount of assistance impoverished three-year-olds get for fruits and vegetables.

I'm not making that up.

It's one of the spending cuts Republicans demanded in return for avoiding a catastrophic default. While this is only one of the demands leading up to the overall tentative deal the White House and Republican leaders reached over the weekend and cuts to the Women, Infants and Children's nutritional program (WIC) may well be scaled back, this reflects what the Republicans want if they get their way.

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Vague on many specifics, they pushed an $800 million reduction, or more than a 12% cut, to a program that provides food assistance to low-income pregnant and postpartum women and nutritionally challenged infants and children. Numerous studies show the program has significantly improved health outcomes.

“WIC is one of the few federal assistance nutrition programs that has a scientifically evidenced impact,” says Susan Gross, maternal and child nutrition specialist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The program has a specific allotment for healthy fruits and vegetables: $25 a month for 3.5 million infants and children up to age five and $44 for pregnant women.

House Republicans would cut this to $11 for children — or 38 cents a day — and to $13 or — 43 cents a day — for pregnant women.

This is just one element of the House GOP's war on children. The Department of Health and Human Services estimates 170,000 Head Start slots would be eliminated, as would 105,000 for child-care assistance. There would be cuts in programs for children with disabilities and for adoption assistance.

As the House Republican conference is overwhelmingly anti-abortion, it recalls the observation years ago by then-Congressman Barney Frank (D-Mass.) that these conservatives are pro-life “from conception to birth.”

With a seeming willingness to go to the brink of default, House Republicans have outmaneuvered the White House, crafting the narrative about spending and fiscal responsibility rather than their own often reckless and hypocritical policies.

They promise to end deficits by year ten — but they have broken their commitment to actually produce a budget, as that would show this pledge is a fraud.

They won't touch the most expensive and politically popular spending: Social Security, Medicare, defense, and most veterans’ programs. What they don't talk about — but clearly intend to do — is extend the expensive Trump tax cuts due to expire in a couple years.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office says by taking the big-ticket items off the table and cutting rather than increasing taxes — even with draconian cuts in discretionary spending — the Republicans would still have a deficit by 2033.

Some of the budget cuts envisioned by Republicans have merit. The dangers of budget deficits have been exaggerated, but some correctives are in order after the spending spree of the last several years.

But there should be priorities, and the policy implications should be considered. Many of the House Republicans are only interested in getting to a big number while cutting programs that lack powerful political constituencies.

That's why reducing money for fruits and vegetables for poor kids under the age of five is a telling illustration.

This more than 40-year-old program provides nutritional assistance for pregnant women, post-partum and breast feeding and infants and children up to five years old. Eligibility is limited to families making less than 185% above the federal poverty level, or less than $30,000 for a family of four. Its effectiveness is widely praised by experts.

The Bloomberg School reports that WIC has a “strong record of preventing children's health problems and improving their long-term health, growth and development.” With this better nutrition, studies show, children participating in WIC “fare better academically; cognitive benefits of WIC participation include higher vocabulary and reading scores and increased ability for numerical recall.” Studies, including from the Agriculture Department, show every dollar spent returns much more in better health care results and subsequent academic performance.

During the pandemic, Congress, at the urging of scientific groups, bumped assistance for fruits and vegetables up by almost a three-fold increase.

In moving to cut these benefits, Dr. Gross says, Republicans “would be going against the health of these mothers and children. It potentially could result in more lower birth weights and premature babies, worse health and other outcomes for these children and more food insecurity for families.”

Republicans, despite complaints from their right wing, will crow that they scored a big victory for fiscal responsibility, moving to a balanced budget.

Neither is true. Instead, they showed their values.

Al Hunt is the former Washington executive editor of Bloomberg News. He previously served as reporter, bureau chief and Washington editor for The Wall Street Journal. He co-hosts the "Politics War Room" with James Carville. Follow him on Twitter @AlHuntDC