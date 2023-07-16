Ten years ago, the world lost a shining light. Nelson Mandela, who led the emancipation of South Africa from white minority rule and became his country’s first Black president, died at age 95. The great liberator held his country together when it threatened to break apart, becoming an international beacon of dignity, restraint and, mostly, hope.

In the countless eulogies that followed, world leaders praised the brave example that Mandela set. President Obama said that, as a student, he was inspired by the humble man who was locked up for 27 years in an island prison cell. “It woke me up to my responsibilities to others and to myself, and it set me on an improbable journey that finds me here today,” Obama recalled. “And while I will always fall short of Madiba’s example, he makes me want to be a better man. He speaks to what’s best inside us.”

Today, a decade since Mandela’s death, I worry that the world is forgetting what’s best inside all of us. I grew up in South Africa during the last vestiges of the barbaric Apartheid regime, and arrived in the United States in 2013 full of promise. After the political upheaval of the past few years, am I wrong in fearing that my adopted nation is in danger of splitting at the seams? It has made me wonder if Mandela’s life could again serve as a beacon for unity and reconciliation.

July 18 was Mandela’s birthday and, in South Africa, it has become a day of remembrance — and a day to give back. “Mandela Day is an annual global celebration that takes place on 18 July to honour the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela,” the Nelson Mandela Foundation writes. “This day is a call to action for individuals, communities, and organisations to take time to reflect on Mandela's values and principles and to make a positive impact in their own communities.”

There are Mandela Day activities large and small. Some celebrants make sandwiches to give to people living on the streets; others plant organic produce for vulnerable communities. Some people throw a party for the residents of nursing homes, or provide free tutoring services for those in need.

And the activities take place not just in South Africa. This Mandela Day, for example, the restaurant group I work for will donate back-to-school supplies for underserved area youths living in and around the District of Columbia and Chicago, and employees will volunteer in their communities. We’re hoping other companies, organizations and individuals will do the same. After all, studies show that volunteering can be good for one’s health and well-being — just one reason that the new Initiative for Strategic Volunteer Engagement aims to bolster volunteerism programs and recruit more people to give back to their communities.

I’m not naïve enough to think that such activities to mark a once-a-year Mandela anniversary will fix our nation’s intractable problems, or heal the deep political and cultural divisions that separate Americans. But it’s a start. As Mandela was fond of saying, “There can be no greater gift than that of giving one’s time and energy to helping others without expecting anything in return.”

This year, on Mandela’s birthday, think about what you can do in your community to help others. And pause for just a moment to remember a remarkable man who changed not only laws in South Africa but people’s hearts worldwide.



Sepanta Bagherpour, a South African immigrant, is chief brand officer for Nando’s PERi-PERi, with 1,200 restaurants in 24 countries.