Last week, a member of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) told a Hollywood trade paper that the months-long Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike would have to continue “until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses.”

After hollering go-four-letter-word-yourself at the iPad I read this on, the parable of the tortoise and the hare came to me. Stunningly familiar as it is now to hear a rich guy effectively bully the people in his charge, claiming poverty before trotting off to nap on his super yacht, his words might have done us a favor.

First, they spoke to the actual reason for the strike.

Many writers, as well as many actors, working on hit TV shows and blockbuster films cannot pay their rent — even while working — as contracts stand now. This is happening in many fields – UPS drivers, journalists and airline pilots, among many others.

As a member of both the writers’ and the actors’ unions, I can say that insolvency is why we are striking — not-so-A-list actors and TV creators whose names you know can have more millions. Those folks have “individual” bargaining power. Our unions are for the thousands without this status.

“Collective” bargaining power is for working actors and writers who are still unable to support themselves while on a job. This is so commonplace in film and television now that when the studio executive threatened the entire workforce’s financial security in print, the tenacious turtle comforted me as well as many of my colleagues, given the spirit seen on the picket lines the next day. It felt like someone had fired a starting gun at a 600-meter dash. His threat of bleeding out the little people, even more than the weather, is how #HotStrikeSummer began.

With the infusion of 200 to 300 actors now joining the 100 writers a day outside every studio in Los Angeles and New York City, picket lines have taken on the air of a summer BBQ. CEOs making over $40 million annually seem to have forgotten that most creative types have spent long periods of their careers on the verge of losing their incomes or fearing that even when they are working. So, most folks in the business — be it a writer, an actor, a makeup artist or prop master — develop ourselves in other areas. For financial agency and to keep sane, we know how to hustle and pivot when work dries up. We have learned to feast on community, and to play when it’s there for the taking.

Aisha Tyler was doing karaoke outside Paramount's studios, a performance I would have paid TicketMaster money for. Matt Groening was drawing on picket signs, to an awed crowd. I enjoyed a water-fight with a writing staffer I had not seen in seven years, circled a studio on my motorcycle alongside a supportive director — both of us with picket signs taped to our backs — and then donated electrical tape to young actors needing to learn how to make a picket sign comfy.

That was Day One of the double-strike-line. But it was my second day, when the sun was strong outside Disney, that blew open my mindset.

A couple had flown from Brazil to California for a comic convention to meet the stars of the shows and films they love. But these conventions are no longer what was promised when they had bought the tickets. Actors are not allowed to participate in events like this during a strike — and, while some studios may believe computers can bring in an audience, it is the humans who play the parts that most fans come to see. (In this couple’s case, coming all the way from Rio de Janeiro.) So, with no stars to meet, this couple came to one of many picket lines to say that they support us and believe in our fight, despite flying to a now-disappointing event.

Their gesture stayed with me, mostly for their lack of anger but also for their wisdom in understanding that the actors they longed to see were out walking in circles across two big cities.

By night we are all getting our hustle on: Film actor Josh Bitton agreed to teach an advanced acting class four nights a week, compressing a year of work for acting students into the projected time we are off-set. Television makeup artist Vanessa Messina is serving brides at their weddings, enjoying the better hours and similar food to TV production. Prop master Lynda Chapple is finally writing a long-delayed book about her grandmother, which she never has time to focus on while working on-set. All of these folks still have time to walk the picket lines in the mornings or the afternoons while hustling, rewriting and reinventing this moment. No one is moving ahead financially, but we also weren’t before the strike. Nor is that the reason most of us chose a life in the arts, unlike the studio CEO threatening to unhouse us.

Diane Farr Eagle Egilsson

Working people just relearned how to live in austerity over the two years of the pandemic. While most of us don’t have yacht payments to make, there are resources for us and the artists around us to help pay for those tiny apartments the studio exec imagines we live in — which brings me back to the tortoise.

Bravado and bullying might be a good look behind closed doors for studio CEOs, but publicly insulting the workforce and the consumers of your product erodes their ability to represent a corporation. Executives are replaced regularly, while changing actors and losing characters we have seen often kills a show; losing stars off a press line, never mind from the lead role, ends the payday for many films.

It seems this crossroads might just take longer, require patience and possibly a soul to come to a close. #HotStrikeSummer is a pace artists understand. I am not so sure if studio executives can say the same.

Diane Farr is a television and film actress, two-time New York Times best-selling book author, pop culture journalist, TV series creator, as well as the former co-host of the radio show and MTV series “Loveline,” alongside Adam Carolla and Dr. Drew Pinsky.