High Public Confidence in the Military Is Dropping. Here’s How To Reverse This Dangerous Trend

The American public has a relatively high level of confidence in the U.S. military — especially compared to how the public views other governmental institutions. This remains true today even though public confidence in the military has dropped markedly in the last few years, hitting the lowest point in two decades at 60%. Confidence in other institutions has dropped at the same time, in some cases by even greater margins.

Yet, the military should not be complacent about its relative status because confidence in the military is high — but hollow. The pillars undergirding the public’s confidence are eroding. And it is propped up by a peer pressure effect that could drop dramatically. If recent trend lines continue, we will likely see a marked further erosion in public confidence as well. Civilian and military leaders alike need to be alert to this issue and take steps to shore up public confidence before it’s too late.

So, what can explain the decline in public confidence, especially among Americans? As a civil-military relations scholar, I have researched what drives public trust in the military (including in my latest book, Thanks for Your Service: The Causes and Consequences of Public Confidence in the Military) and where the faults lie in maintaining such faith in the armed forces.Essentially, there are six core pillars on which public opinion rests, each of which are deteriorating.

The first pillar, patriotism, has kept public confidence in the military high:After the terrorist attacks on 9/11, the public rallied around the flag and viewed the military as “at war” with the perpetrators and terrorism writ large. Now, as the military focus of the Global War on Terrorism shifts to a more nebulous quasi-cold war against China and other rogue actors, patriotism is not as present in the public eye.

Secondly, confidence in the military has been propped up by the public’s perception of its performance. The public has been quicker to blame civilian political leaders than military leaders for the disappointing outcomes of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. But today, military leaders and operations are beginning to face more in-depth public and political scrutiny. If this trajectory continues, the blame will begin to shift to the military as well.

Third, the military has long benefitted from the public’s high view of their professional ethical behavior. But with sexual harassment and assault problems bedeviling the force in recent years, this pillar is also at risk of destabilizing. Unless the military makes meaningful strides to counteract these issues, their public credibility as an upstanding institution will also continue to wane.

The fourth pillar has to do with personal connections. For decades, public confidence has been bolstered by the significant portion of the public who feel connected to the military, either through their own service or the service of family members in the mass-mobilization wars of the mid-20th century. Now those connections are literally dying off, and fewer young people are joining the military each year — meaning we are returning to a more traditional American pattern of a relatively small, socially isolated military.

The once-sturdy fifth pillar of party is meeting a similar fate. Ever since the Reagan military build-up, Republicans have forged a strong connection to the military. Indeed, some worry that the connection is too strong, with the military developing a partisan identity as a Republican interest group. Recent critiques of the military by influential Republican voices such as former President Trump, Tucker Carlson and others, have introduced a new and potentially significant spoiler to the relationship. While Republican confidence has stabilized in the most recent polls, it has still dipped noticeably.

Lastly, when elites make these extreme critiques of the military, they undermine the final pillar of public pressure by opening the door for anti-military individuals to vent their views. This sixth pillar might be the most intriguing. When one uses polling techniques designed to tap into what respondents really think rather than what they feel pressured by political correctness to say on opinion surveys, it turns out that a significant portion — somewhere between 8% and 27% — claim to have high confidence but may not actually hold those views. This kind of hollow support could collapse dramatically if the sense that Americans in general hold the military in high esteem changes.

Collectively, the military is facing an environment of polarization and politicization. Without intending to, it has become a combatant in our country’s ongoing culture wars. Serious and legitimate debates about abortion policies have morphed into political hostage situations with hundreds of senior military officials trapped, and no rescue in sight. Many junior officers are watching and wondering whether it makes sense to stay in an institution that is treated in such reckless fashion by politicians who claim to be strong on defense.

It is not too late yet. A determined effort by the military to focus on deservedness — paying close attention to maintaining its professional competence, high professional ethics and nonpartisanship — will help shore up support. But the military cannot do this alone. Civilians and political leaders on both sides of the aisle need to help rebuild these pillars and ensure our military has the public support it deserves to thrive.

Peter D. Feaver is a professor of political science and public policy at Duke University and author of “Thanks For Your Service: The Causes and Consequences of Public Confidence in the US Military” (Oxford University Press, 2023). Feaver was also a member of the National Security Council staff during the Clinton and Bush administrations.