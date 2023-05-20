One of the most helpless feelings for a doctor is knowing exactly what a patient needs for lifesaving treatment and being unable to deliver. Many cancer doctors around the country currently face this painful dilemma. Shortages of chemotherapy drugs are leading to rationing in some areas and the creation of patient “priority lists” for treatment. If you don’t make the list, you might not get treated, unless you can find an alternative way to secure the therapy.

These shortages come on the heels of antibiotic shortages last winter and even a scarcity of the popular over-the-counter fever reducer, Children’s Tylenol.

As media outlets have reported, the immediate drug shortages are mostly the result of multiple supply chain issues, as well as quality-control failures at overseas manufacturing sites in India and China — and even declining profit margins for generic drug manufacturers. But the root cause is something far more serious: Much the way the U.S. was caught flat-footed at the start of the COVID pandemic with serious shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), leading some hospitals to cover staff members in garbage bags and administrators to scrounge for masks, the U.S. once again has failed to prioritize basic health care supplies.

During the past few decades, America has gone from considering health care as a fundamental human right and an essential good to increasingly treating it as a bottom-line commodity. In the U.S. health care system, every day has become “Black Friday”: a frenzy caused by cheap prices, which leads to a scarce supply. Except that we aren’t talking about eager shoppers camping outside of a Best Buy, hoping to snag one of a hundred bargain TVs; we are talking about patients being forced to line up, desperate to be “picked” to receive a lifesaving chemotherapy drug or a crucial drug for major heart surgery. Antibiotic shortages leave some pediatricians trying to decide which sick child with strep throat should get the prescription when the drug of choice is in dangerously short supply.

Similar to our government’s earlier decisions to let the the U.S. PPE stockpile age and not be replenished, and to move PPE sources overseas — which came to haunt us in the early days of the COVID crisis — the health care system has incentivized payers and the pharmaceutical industry to search for the lowest drug prices. This system has led to a massive rush to move key drug production overseas and to create narrow margins for producing generic drugs at home. An already fragile system has been upended further in the aftermath of COVID — and particularly, in the case of cancer, delays in many diagnoses. The result is that, in medicine, we have sicker patients in need of therapies and no real flexibility in the system to accommodate their needs.

I agree with Dr. Amanda Fader, a professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and president-elect of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology, who recently told the New York Times, “This is, in my opinion, a public health emergency.” In many ways, these pharmaceutical shortages are not simply a public health emergency but also a domestic national security emergency. After all, what is more fundamental to the health and security of our nation than being able to properly care for our family, friends, co-workers and neighbors when they are sick?

Unfortunately, the current pharmaceutical shortage is not easily fixed. It requires cooperation from manufacturers and regulators; it requires changing financial incentives and updating regulations; and it requires political leaders with the will to make legislative changes a priority, rather than to introduce bills and allow them to languish in committees.

As a primary care doctor, I can no more wave my magic wand and ask for all these transformations than I can wave a wand to ensure that none of my patients gets sick enough to need a scarce chemotherapy drug or a hard-to-procure antibiotic.

What I can ask is this: If health care matters to you — as it does to most all of us — and if having an adequate supply of vital pharmaceuticals matters to you, then prioritize those goals with the individuals who are elected to represent you. Vital drug shortages don’t harm just individual patients; they cause harm to every person in that patient’s circle. They require huge additional expenditures of money and time within the health care system — and put added stress on patients and their caregivers.

Let your elected representatives know how much it means to you to fix problems within our nation’s health care system. Let the White House know, and tell your insurers and medical providers. Hold them all accountable and insist upon lasting solutions. If they take action, the life that is saved may turn out to be your own.

Lucy McBride (@drlucymcbride) is a primary care doctor in Washington, D.C., who has been seeing patients for over 20 years. She authors a weekly newsletter, “Are You Okay?,” and produces a podcast, “Beyond the Prescription.”