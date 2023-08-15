Amid a summer of climate chaos, the wildfire that consumed Lahaina, Hawaii, this week stands out as particularly shocking. My heart goes out to those who have lost family members, friends, homes and livelihoods. We owe it to them to learn and prevent similar disasters in the future. Clearly, this means learning how to manage vegetation in ways that will keep fires contained when they occur rather than spreading to become larger disasters. But there is another bigger lesson to be learned.

Five years ago, I was invited to go to the Los Alamos National Lab (LANL) in New Mexico to give a scientific talk and visit with scientists there. LANL is the lab that Robert Oppenheimer helped create to win World War II, but now the lab’s mission is much broader than nuclear science and weapons.

The lab is situated in a part of the country that is prone to dangerous wildfires, droughts and water scarcity. The scientists there, already experts in these topics, wanted to discuss what likely lies ahead in terms of climate change impacts in the Southwest and beyond. Since I visited and gave my talk, the science has become even more clear: We have a big problem.

The Southwest United States and many other parts of the world are now experiencing ever-worsening heatwaves and droughts. To many people, droughts are simply a period when the amount of snow and rain is less than normal; when the rain and snow returns, the drought ends. However, climate change has changed the situation. In addition to impacting the amount of rain and snow that falls, climate change is also driving relentless atmospheric warming, and this warming is increasingly creating profound impacts like those we just witnessed in Hawaii.

Many places around the planet are now becoming drier and prone to longer and more severe drought — not just because of precipitation change, but also because of the atmospheric warming that is giving us more frequent and severe heatwaves. More and more parts of the globe are drying out because the warming atmosphere can hold more water vapor, and this means the atmospheric demand for water from vegetation, soils, snow and water bodies is going up as global warming worsens. Just as a really hot day will cause garden plants to wilt if you don’t water enough, unusually warm temperatures can turn vegetation into the perfect fuel for catastrophic wildfires.

Increasingly widespread aridification — the process of regions becoming dryer and dryer — will continue to get more deadly as long as we permit climate change to worsen. This is why the western United States has seen not just record wildfires, but also major declines in water flowing in rivers like the Colorado and Rio Grande. This is why the forests of Canada are burning more and more, sending toxic smoke south into the United States. And this is why we’ll continue to see a steady increase in disasters like that in Hawaii. Only by halting climate change do we put an end to aridification.

During my trip to Los Alamos, a friend hosted a dinner for me. This friend is a top wildfire expert from the University of Arizona. He invited a couple of other wildfire experts to join us. Collectively, they didn’t just study wildfire, they also had served as wildland firefighters. They knew wildfire. I’ll always remember how the conversation turned, late in the evening, to discussing how it would become inevitable that a whole town was going to burn to the ground because of the warming we humans are causing. Would that be the wake-up call to finally halt climate change?

Since that prescient dinner, entire or major parts of four towns have burned to the ground in California, in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Another burned to the ground in Canada in 2021. And now, one has burned to the ground in Hawaii. How many more towns need to burn —or be decimated by climate-supercharged hurricanes — before we unite as a country to stop the biggest cause of climate change — the burning of fossil fuels — and halt the climate change that is extracting an ever-increasing toll on our country and planet?