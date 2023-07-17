Did Russia’s erstwhile strongman Vladimir Putin really meet with the Wagner Group’s chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, days after the latter’s aborted coup?

Just asking the question demonstrates how weird Russian politics has become. Since when does a head of state have a friendly chinwag with a putschist who, in this case, was also reportedly accompanied by some 35 officers complicit in the treasonous action?

The first report of a meeting, which supposedly took place on July 1, was made by the French left-leaning newspaper, Liberation. The Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed the meeting occurred, but then changed his mind and said it actually took place on June 29. Significantly, Russian liberal commentators claimed that their well-placed inside sources could not confirm that any kind of meeting took place on either date. One dependable analyst, Valery Solovey, even categorically denied that it could have happened and accused Peskov of lying.

Iulia Latynina, a liberal critic of the Putin regime living abroad, has proffered two possible explanations. According to the first, Putin staged the meeting to reinforce his macho image by showing that he didn’t fear Prigozhin and his tough-guy Wagnerites. According to the second, the meeting never took place but the “news” was leaked to the French press to embarrass Putin and make him look weak. The leaker, presumably, was someone connected to the secret police or the military’s intelligence service.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talk ahead of a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 12, 2023. Doug Mills/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Russian commentators such as Solovey and human rights activist Vladimir Osechkin point out that no photographs or videos from the meeting have appeared, which is odd if the point was to show that Putin is fearless and in control. Moreover, they say, is it really plausible to imagine that Putin — who insists that his visitors spend two weeks in quarantine and meets guests by sitting at opposite ends of a ridiculously long table — would have met with a bunch of frontline soldiers under any conditions? Or, if some kind of meeting did take place, was the man who claimed to be Putin really Putin or was he, as Solovey insists, one of his body doubles?

Peskov’s confusion about the dates, the fact that there has been no independent confirmation by insiders, and the unlikelihood of Putin’s overcoming his phobias all suggest that there may very well have been no meeting and that the hullabaloo surrounding it is either part of some nefarious anti-Putin plot or a sign of the regime’s dissolution, or both.

Osechkin, like Solovey and others, believes that the mystery of the missing meeting is evidence of the fact that the transition from Putin to some successor has begun. Indeed, the Wagner Group’s continued good health, Prigozhin’s continued prominence, his ability to travel freely around the country, and the regime’s evident inability to deal with him are all indicative of the regime’s weakness and of Putin’s rapidly approaching demise. Osechkin even speaks of Russia’s having become a failed state — and failed states, unlike failed regimes, could easily implode and spell the end of the Russian Federation.

The Russian dictator’s critics, of course, may be wrong, but the alternative explanation — that the fiendishly smart Putin has been engineering the seeming chaos to reinforce his position — seems too clever by half. Would the man who stupidly and unpreparedly launched an invasion, completely misdirected a war, strengthened NATO, transformed Russia into China’s vassal, devastated the Russian economy, and lost Ukraine really be capable of such fancy footwork?

If, however, Putin’s critics are right, if the missing meeting was intended to embarrass Putin by exposing his fecklessness and incompetence, then it may not be unreasonable to expect their prediction of Putin’s rapid demise to be correct.

Consider the implications for Russia’s war against Ukraine and NATO’s recent decision to welcome Ukraine into its ranks, bolster its security, and support its war effort. Ukrainians have been sorely disappointed that they weren’t immediately invited to join the alliance, but the combination of a sinking Putin and a rising NATO-Ukraine partnership suggests that the immediate future for Ukraine may be rosier than imagined.

NATO has Ukraine’s back and will continue to augment its fighting capacity. Putin and his regime, and possibly the state, may be on the verge of collapse. Whereas NATO and Ukraine are getting stronger and more resolute, Russia is getting weaker and less resolute — and will remain so during the vicious and possibly long-lasting power struggle that is sure to erupt after Putin’s departure. Russia’s continued ability to wage the war is therefore directly dependent on power struggles at home.

Such a scenario may also make it less likely that Putin will resort to tactical nuclear weapons. Were he firmly in control at home, a nuclear strike might be a way of stopping Ukrainian advances and signaling his willingness to go to extreme lengths to his critics and competitors. But can a beleaguered Putin, one under assault by shadowy groups at home, risk a move that would only enhance their determination to get rid of him? One can only hope that the question is rhetorical.

Alexander J. Motyl is a professor of political science at Rutgers University-Newark. A specialist on Ukraine, Russia and the USSR, and on nationalism, revolutions, empires and theory, he is the author of 10 books of nonfiction, as well as “Imperial Ends: The Decay, Collapse, and Revival of Empires” and “Why Empires Reemerge: Imperial Collapse and Imperial Revival in Comparative Perspective.”