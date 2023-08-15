Government regulators have a new favorite target, and their proposals have far-reaching implications for our economy and our daily lives.

Federal agencies from the Federal Trade Commission to the National Labor Relations Board are considering sweeping rule changes that single out franchise establishments, disadvantaging them against other businesses. Senate Democrats continue to push the anti-franchising PRO Act and other anti-franchise ideas. California’s legislature is considering a joint employer bill that would spell death for many franchises, and they’re inspiring other states to follow suit. Now California’s former chief labor regulator, who helped incubate many of these ideas, is the Biden administration’s nominee for Secretary of Labor.

This anti-franchising crusade could impact every community and nearly every industry. Far more than just fast-food restaurants, franchises include hotels, gyms, daycares, plumbing companies, real estate businesses, and more, totaling nearly 800,000 establishments that account for 3% of U.S. GDP.

Many of the rules in question stem from a fundamental misunderstanding of franchising. Policymakers see franchisees (the local owners) as victims of franchisors (the parent brands). But as someone with experience as both a franchisor and a franchisee, I know that the two sides rise or fall together. There is no sustainable business if the franchisor succeeds and the franchisee fails, or vice versa.

Franchisors need the freedom to act in the best interest of their entire systems, including their franchisees, by making and enforcing decisions that benefit the brand. For example, you might recall the burst of interest in chicken sandwiches at fast food chains after the Popeyes’ chicken sandwich went viral in 2019. This chicken craze was impacting burger sales at McDonald’s, so they rushed to introduce the McCrispy.

Suppose the FTC had its way and prevented McDonald’s from making “unilateral changes in their operating manual” or requiring “mandatory capital investments,” as the regulators are now proposing. Some franchisees would have balked at spending the money to install new machinery to make the chicken sandwiches, resulting in some locations offering the sandwich and others not. The consumer would no longer see McDonald’s as a nationwide brand offering consistent products and services.

That’s incredibly damaging for franchisor and franchisee alike. It means that the majority of McDonald’s franchisees who follow the rules and make the necessary investments would see their businesses devalued.

Recently testifying at the FTC’s July 20 open hearing, I reiterated that one-size-fits-all rules across dozens of industry verticals and thousands of franchise companies are unlikely to end well for the franchisees they’re trying to protect. I also drove home the point that decisions made around labor and employment at my franchises are just that: mine and mine alone. It is true that there have been isolated incidents of bad actors on both sides. The franchising model has its tradeoffs, and regulations should be enforced aggressively when either franchisors or franchisees break laws.

However, disputes within a franchise system are rarely black-and-white, nor are franchisees always the “victims.” For instance, sometimes, bad franchisees resist spending the money it costs to periodically renew their stores. As a result, old and tired stores drag down the public perception of the entire chain. If we unduly restrict franchisors, they won’t be able to protect the brand. If a franchisor’s requests seem unreasonable to a large number of its franchisees (not just a few holdouts) they have ways to push back, through franchisee associations, the courts, and the court of public opinion. No franchisor can afford to upset many of its franchisees for long.

Regulators are seeking to fix a system that isn’t broken. Economic output by franchises is thriving in the midst of challenging economic times. Growing at 3%, total franchise employment is forecasted to reach 8.7 million this year. On top of that, Franchise Business Review finds that franchisee satisfaction is at an all-time high, and that 82% of franchisees support their brand’s corporate leadership.

This success proves the symbiosis that exists between franchisor and franchisee. When the franchisor is profitable, the whole system benefits, because there’s money for innovation and marketing. And when the franchisee is adequately profitable, the whole system benefits, because revenues rise and new units open. This is why regulators should be neither pro-franchisor nor pro-franchisee, but rather pro-franchising.

Franchisees are not defenseless prey — we are entrepreneurs and pillars of our communities. We continually engage with our franchisor to improve our franchise system. Lawmakers and federal agencies unfamiliar with our franchise model will hurt all of franchising. But if these policymakers take the time to understand how the system works, I’m confident they will stop viewing franchising as a target and start viewing it as what it is: a bright spot in our economy that deserves to be protected.

David Humphrey is a Planet Fitness franchisee based in Connecticut who owns gyms all over the country. He is also chairman of the board of the International Franchise Association.