Logistics wins wars — it’s an important lesson that generals in the U.S. military know well. As Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf famously said during the Gulf War, “Good logistics is combat power.” And Lt. Gen. William Pagonis, director of logistics in the 1991 Gulf War, leveraged what we learned from World War II and the Vietnam War to ensure that the first wave of 200,000 troops and equipment was deployed within 45 days. Gen. Erwin Rommel, a German field marshal during WWII, talked about logistics in his diaries. He believed that Britain and America won the Africa campaign because of better logistics, not better soldiers.

Children look on while a member of the public holds up a sunflower during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to the crowd at Lukiskiu Square in Vilnius on July 11, 2023, during the NATO summit. Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

Indeed, Winston Churchill emphasized in his 1941 speech to Congress that the conversion of American industry to military purposes would be key to defeating Nazi Germany. There would be no doubt of the war’s outcome, he said, if America held nothing back and the Allied forces applied their all to the supreme task of deposing Adolf Hitler’s regime. And Germany lost the pivotal Battle of Kursk in WWII because it lost appreciation for the decisiveness of airpower used against large concentrations of troops and supplies in the enemy’s rear areas.

Today, as the war in Ukraine grinds on, we must not forget these lessons of history. Russia’s Vladimir Putin certainly has not. Though NATO’s new pledge to provide Ukraine with long-term security assistance is admirable, the West must support Ukraine’s quest to strike at Russia’s rear areas, where vast supplies of munitions and resources are positioned to support Russian forces on front lines.

The key to Ukraine’s victory is to win the attrition battle by striking at Russia’s deep depots and logistics centers that continually provide its ammunition, drones and soldiers. There should be no target “sanctuaries” in an existential fight — and to the Ukrainians, Putin’s “special military operation” is indeed a war of survival. For example, Russia is losing more than 200 drones a month, most of them supplied by Iran, in its operations over occupied Ukrainian territory — though its drone strikes are still deadly. Ukraine, however, reportedly is losing as many as 10,000 drones every month while engaging Russian troops.

What is required to change the path of this war? Despite Russia’s tough talk, the coalition supporting Ukraine must authorize the immediate transfer of necessary equipment such as F-16 fighter jets, Reaper drones and long-range precision munitions for Ukraine to strike at critical Russian supply points in rear areas. Russia’s tactics appear to be to consolidate their gains to date and stabilize the current situation with supplies pushed forward from supply depots in Russia.

We cannot allow Russia to continue to strike Ukraine’s infrastructure with impunity. Taking away Russia’s advantage of providing seemingly endless supplies begins with enabling Ukraine to strike legitimate military targets in their rear. The Russians are masters at relying on mobile second and follow-on echelons to exploit penetrations and weak points in the front. There is more to winning a war than tying the conduct of operations to the fortunes of units in contact with the enemy.

It is time to introduce game-changing airborne assets into this fight. A close air support and air interdiction campaign, using the Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) strategy, long-range precision munitions, and F-16s and Reapers is long overdue. It’s often said that those who do not heed history’s lessons are bound to repeat it. As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the start of the war in February 2022, when the U.S. offered to move him to a more secure location: “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.”

Wars are not won with promises and delayed decisions. It’s time to send Ukraine what it truly needs to bolster its counteroffensive. If U.S. allies are sending long-range weapons to Ukraine, what is the Biden administration waiting for?

