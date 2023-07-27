On Tuesday, Rudy Giuliani admitted in a sworn court statement that he lied.

Did the one-time “America’s Mayor” turned Trump-enabler mistakenly swallow truth serum? No, it was ultimately a self-serving move.

Giuliani may be attempting to short-circuit further discovery, possibly because there is something he wants to keep hidden in a defamation suit brought by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shay” Moss. He was recently sanctioned $89,000 relating to his failure to provide subpoenaed documents. Or he could be making an effort to negotiate his way out of having to pay even more by conceding the issue on which those documents bore — whether he had, in fact, defamed the two.

Recall that in the months immediately following the 2020 election, on social media and wherever he could find a microphone, Giuliani falsely alleged that the two women had imported pro-Biden ballots in a suitcase and used them to replace pro-Trump ballots.

Admitting in court that what he said was false — and that his statements were “defamatory per se” — reflects the long fall of a once-revered mob prosecutor and former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

But wait: Wouldn’t the admission make him vulnerable to the two Georgia women’s claim for mega-dollars to compensate them for the harm he caused? Not necessarily. Giuliani apparently thinks he has arguments why the law permits him to have the case thrown out of court — even if he technically defamed Freeman and Moss.

Plus, Giuliani surely knows the two Georgia women would almost certainly convince a jury that he lied or recklessly disregarded the truth in accusing the women.

Their courage in suing cannot be overstated.

They were systematically targeted by the sitting president of the United States, the president’s famous lawyer and the president’s many MAGA supporters. They received death threats, and lost their freedom of movement.

As Freeman told the House January 6 committee, “There is nowhere I feel safe, nowhere.” She surely knew that filing a lawsuit could (and probably did) bring more threats and re-traumatization.

“Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States target you?” Freeman testified. “The president of the United States is supposed to represent every American, not to target one . . . a small business owner, mother, proud American citizen.”

Former New York City Mayor and former personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani leaves the U.S. District Court on May 19, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Giuliani is sued by election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss of Fulton County, Georgia, for defamation. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Moss told the committee that she “felt horrible for . . . being the one that always wants to help, always there, never missing one election.” Her case affirms that old cynical saw, “No good deed goes unpunished.”

The experience “turned my life upside down,” she testified. “I no longer give out my business card. . . . I don’t want anyone knowing my name. . . . It has affected my life in a major way.”

Experiencing such harm, how many among us would leap back into the fray with a public lawsuit?

Still, there are civic reasons why citizens with grit, committed to a free and fair America, do so. The primary one is to help keep it from happening to others.

In addition, the lawsuit helps other civically devoted election workers, those willing to do democracy’s front-line work for very little pay or for free.

A successful suit — as this one has already been with respect to one defendant, the right-wing channel One America News Network (OAN) — tells other citizens that disinformation can be fought. It reminds us that protections are available for defamatory abuse, and that other conspiracy theorists can be forced to think twice before lobbing threats.

In courts, facts matter.

The suit underscores other positive conditions alive and well in our democracy. We see lawyers working for free to bring such a case pro bono, as have lawyers representing Freeman and Moss from the high-priced national firms of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, and DuBose Miller LLC.

We see our tax system’s nonprofit status working via other lawyers who were key to filing the case: Law for Truth, is a legal project of the pioneering legal organization, Protect Democracy.

In addition, attorneys like those at Lawyers Defending American Democracy (full disclosure: I am affiliated), the States United Democracy Center, and Project 65 have filed ethics complaints against Giuliani and his compatriots, lawyers John Eastman and Jenna Ellis.

Going forward, those groups might now consider filing official notice of Giuliani’s admitted falsehoods in the ongoing disbarment proceedings against him in New York and D.C.

Bar associations should add their voices.

Last, we see our court system functioning, as designed, to do justice: It brought Giuliani to the point of admitting the truth.

That system will continue functioning so long as lawyers and citizens defend it. Chapter Five of “On Tyranny,” Yale history professor Timothy Snyder’s pithy 2019 handbook for resisting autocracy, urges all of us to speak up for the institutions that protect our freedom.

There is, of course, one more condition to our courts continuing to do justice: No one who was willing to attack the courts and ordinary citizens based on conspiracy theories should ever occupy the White House again.

Dennis Aftergut, a former assistant U.S. attorney and former Supreme Court advocate, is currently of counsel to Lawyers Defending American Democracy.