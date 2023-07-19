Russian President Vladimir Putin, who I once described as heading Moscow’s version of Murder Inc., appears to be pulling off a massacre of sorts involving his generals. He’s not lining them up for execution but, one by one, in a slow drip of retribution, he is removing generals suspected of any involvement in Yevgeny Prigozhin’s short-lived march on Moscow with his paramilitary Wagner Group. We keep hearing reports lately of Russian generals disappearing or being demoted. One senior military commander was killed while jogging.

In this picture taken on Nov. 3, 2021, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, then commander of Russia's Aerospace Forces, attends a meeting with President Vladimir Putin and other top military officials in Sochi. MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

And there’s the question everyone is asking: Where is Prigozhin?

Eliminating commanders is a self-defeating way to fight a war, yet apparently that’s what is happening as Putin attempts to hold onto power. Winning the war in Ukraine soon might become secondary to ensuring regime survival.

Along with Prigozhin, most visibly missing of late among Putin’s cadre of top officers is Gen. Sergei Surovikin. Nicknamed “General Armageddon” for his take-no-prisoners approach, even involving civilians, Surovikin made his name by propping up Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. In October, he was heralded as a Gen. Erwin Rommel-like solution to Putin’s faltering war, but Sirovikin’s appointment as theater commander was short-lived after he orchestrated a series of militarily sound strategic withdrawals in the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. Surovikin quickly learned that saving your army to fight another day is not the same as saving face for Putin, who likely was humiliated by his Force Z’s retreat.

Surovikin’s removal might have been what drove him to reportedly support Prigozhin — a man he already appeared to be close to — in Prigozhin’s June 23 rebellion against the Russian Defense Ministry and its ostensible heads, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Valery Gerasimov. While Surovikin was quick to issue a video statement urging Prigozhin to stop, his cardinal sin, according to U.S. officials, appears to have been knowing about the planned mutiny and opting to say nothing to Putin.

Heavy is the head that fails to protect the Russian head of state. Now some are rightly wondering about Surovikin’s whereabouts and whether he literally could lose his head — perhaps Rommel-style? Adolf Hitler’s once favored battlefield commander chose suicide over prosecution after the failed Operation Valkyrie assassination attempt on the Nazi leader at his Wolf’s Lair in July1944.

It may not be like Hitler’s post-assassination paranoia, but Putin seems to be going after generals with a vengeance.

Maj. Gen. Ivan Popov, Russia’s former commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army in Ukraine, was relieved of his command last Thursday after a message of his was posted by Andrei Gurulyov, a member of the Russian Duma. Popov’s voice message to troops under his command mirrored Prigozhin’s sentiments regarding the Ministry of Defense: “The Ukrainian army could not break through our ranks at the front but our senior chief hit us from the rear, viciously beheading the army at the most difficult and intense moment.”

And Putin reportedly has fired another senior military commander: Maj. Gen. Vladimir Seliverstov, the head of Moscow’s 105th VDV Airborne Division. Russian mil bloggers on Telegram were quick to point out that Seliverstov had “not always agreed with the decisions of the headquarters of the Airborne Forces.”

Then, there is Prigozhin himself. He has gone silent, and many wonder where he is and whether he is still alive. Though not a general, the public-facing head of Wagner Group essentially acted as one, especially during the fighting in Bakhmut. The last purported sighting of Prigozhin — emphasis on “purported” — was when he and 35 Wagnerites allegedly met with Putin in the Kremlin on June 29, after Prigozhin’s uprising.

Putin is not a profile in courage. It is difficult to believe that he met with Prigozhin at the Kremlin, or even did so remotely via Zoom. The “meeting” very well may have been fabricated as a means to demonstrate publicly that Putin remains fully in control.

A free and roaming Prigozhin could easily upset that scenario if he so chose. So, it seems entirely believable that the ousted Wagner chief, like Surovikin, is being held by the Federal Security Service (FSB) — or perhaps has even quietly met his demise.

The war itself has helped to do away with some Russian generals and senior commanders. Ukraine has accounted for the deaths of dozens of Russian military leaders since the war began at the end of February 2022. Lt. Gen. Oleg Tsokov is the latest Russian general to die in Ukraine, reportedly killed by a British-supplied Storm Shadow in a hotel housing his command in occupied Berdyansk. To date, Tsokov was the highest ranking general to be killed in action during the war.

Has Ukraine’s reach moved beyond its borders? It is alleged that Stanislav Rzhitsky, a Russian submarine commander, was killed by Ukrainian operatives while jogging in the Russian city of Krasnodar. The hit appeared to be professional, done intentionally out of view of closed-circuit cameras. Tellingly, Kyiv possessed a lot of detail that perhaps only a killer or killers would know.

The loss of senior commanders — whether in battle or by Putin’s removal — is destroying unity of command at a time when Russia can least afford it: in the face of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. And like Prigozhin, others continue to criticize the senior-most commanders, Shoigu and Gerasimov, which heaps national ridicule upon them.

It would seem that Ukraine has become like a Venus flytrap for Russian generals, theater commanders and senior military staff. Some live, some die, and others disappear, while Putin fights for regime survival as the reigning godfather of the Kremlin.

Mark Toth (@MCTothSTL) writes on national security and foreign policy. Previously an economist and entrepreneur, he has worked in banking, insurance, publishing and global commerce. A former board member of the World Trade Center, St. Louis, he has lived in U.S. diplomatic and military communities around the world.