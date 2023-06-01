The knives are officially out for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he compromised with the Biden White House on a debt-ceiling bill despite getting plenty of cuts in return.

McCarthy's argument regarding the need to compromise is a sound one: Despite barely controlling one-third of the government through a slim majority in the House of Representatives, Republicans were able to cut spending below 2021 and 2022 levels, as well as in next year's budget, including unspent tens of billions of COVID-relief money never spent.

The deal also includes work requirements for Medicaid and food stamps, an aspect hard-left members of Congress are not happy about. It axes, for the first year for now, President Biden’s plan to add tens of thousands of new IRS staff to the government payroll. And it ends Biden's student loan payment holiday, which wasn't executed out of sympathy for students but as a wink-and-a-nod to vote Democratic.

But for members of the House Republican Freedom Caucus, McCarthy didn't go far enough. Some ran to the cameras to float the possibility that McCarthy should be removed as House Speaker.

“Not one Republican should vote for this bill,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) declared earlier this week. “We will continue to fight it today, tomorrow, and no matter what happens, there’s going to be a reckoning about what just occurred unless we stop this bill."

But Roy and other Republicans who are irate over this deal all leave out one inconvenient fact: During the early Trump years of 2017-2018, while the “D.C. swamp” was allegedly being drained and Republicans controlled the House and the Senate as well as the White House, spending only increased, year after year.

“I will never sign another bill like this again,” President Trump declared in April 2018 in decrying the spending increases before signing it anyway. The 45th president would go on to sign bills just like it again in 2019 and 2020.

If the Freedom Caucus wants the cuts to be far deeper, the only way that happens is by, you know, winning elections. The GOP had a tremendous opportunity to do so last year, to take back a 50-50 Senate and sweep to power in the House; instead, they lost a seat in the Senate and barely scratched their way to a loose control of the House.

Just one-net gain in the Senate in 2022 would have given Republicans the ability to send bills passed in the House and Senate to the president's desk to either force a veto or become law. Given how weak Biden currently is from a polling perspective, the GOP would have had enormous leverage.

How bad is the president currently polling? Two numbers say it all.

A CNN poll released May 25 showed an eye-popping 66% of Americans viewing a Biden victory in 2024 as either a "disaster" or a "setback" for the United States. His approval rating among independents — the people who can decide elections in states like Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — stands at 26%.

Despite Biden being this weakened, his party somehow held on to power by winning in purple states like Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania, states Trump won in 2016. The candidates backed by Trump and most Freedom Caucus members — Herschel Walker in Georgia, Blake Masters in Arizona, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania — all lost.

Biden had promised for months to not negotiate with Republicans on the debt ceiling but did anyway, thanks to McCarthy's efforts.

The last time Republicans controlled the House but not the Senate or White House was in 1995. Then, Newt Gingrich became the most effective House Speaker the Republican Party had witnessed in modern times. It was Gingrich who worked with then-President Clinton and a Democratic-controlled Senate to pass welfare reform, tax reductions and four straight years of a balanced budget.

But this didn't happen with one fell swoop in one grandiose bill. Instead, Gingrich treated this road like a marathon — not the sprint that the Freedom Caucus demands, despite controlling only one-third of the government.

"I'll debate this bill with anybody," McCarthy told Fox News earlier this week. "Is it everything I wanted? No, because we don't control all of it. But it is the biggest rescission in history. It is the biggest cut Congress has ever voted for in that process.”

All correct, especially the part about not controlling all of the government.

Ronald Reagan said it best in his autobiography, An American Life, when it came to his working with a Democratic House and Senate during his eight years as president: "If you got seventy-five or eighty percent of what you were asking for, I say, you take it and fight for the rest later, and that’s what I told these radical conservatives who never got used to it."

That's what compromise and progress are all about.

Republicans in deep-red districts can scream about this bill all they want. But the complaints don't match the reality.

Want a better bill? Start winning more elections.

But ousting Kevin McCarthy for doing his job effectively will bring the GOP no closer to doing just that.

Joe Concha is a media critic, politics and sports commentator, and a contributor on Fox News.