Departed Fox News host Tucker Carlson is demonstrating what is meant by the old saw “addition by subtraction” — in essence, Carlson’s setback in losing his top-rated cable news gig could lead to even greater influence and overall audience reach.

Carlson’s supposed new gig of messaging through Twitter is only the first of what might be multiple outlets for his rough-and-tumble style of journalism. On Fox News Channel, Carlson reached 3 million viewers a night. Untethered from Fox, a multi-faceted entry to the digital universe may allow Carlson to reach even more people — and with no corporate guardrails to restrain him.

The change in direction could also be quite lucrative for Carlson, but money may not be what drives him. Much is being made about what platforms will be used to spread the Carlson message and how that will be monetized.

All of that is secondary to what Carlson is trying to do. His mission is to change the manner in which Americans address the issues that most trouble the nation.

Carlson’s critics are numerous, vocal and fully irked. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has even called for federal regulators to restrict Carlson’s broadcasts. Most of his detractors are on the political left, but some on the right have also found reason to howl.

No question: Carlson’s pointed and insulting style appears off the rails at times, but he nonetheless serves a role in the public sphere. Carlson takes on topics most commentators avoid, dismissing political correctness and unafraid to offend. His harsh criticism of powerful elites is what makes him a populist force. Carlson has made himself a surrogate for millions of disenfranchised Americans, and that’s why they are interested in what he says. They will follow him to new platforms.

Carlson’s takes have often been scrutinized by competing news outlets such as CNN and MSNBC, expanding his reach well beyond his Fox audience. That is likely to continue once he is launched into the digital sphere.

Since being removed from his primetime program, Carlson has continued to make news with speculation of what he will do next. Contrast that to CNN’s recently departed Don Lemon, who has generated little to no buzz about his next landing spot.

That Fox pulled the plug on Carlson is, in the end, not surprising. He had perhaps become too much the face of the channel. Some Fox executives may have cringed each week, wondering who Carlson would insult and which advertisers would protest. After Carlson’s show was pulled, a Rasmussen Reports poll showed Carlson as being more popular than Fox itself.

Carlson can now leverage his disruptive, maverick — and now “victim” — status to further his anti-establishment credentials. If Carlson is too “anti-swamp” even for Fox, he will surely appeal to the unsettled mass of news consumers who generally distrust establishment media.

While Carlson is primed to possibly expand his reach, Fox is faced with having to convince its loyal right-leaning audience that it still has their interests at heart. Ratings for Carlson’s old time slot are down almost 50%. Without Carlson’s lead-in show, audiences for shows later in the evening hosted by Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham are down about a half a million viewers.

Fox historically has survived losses of top personalities, simply reloading after the high-profile departures of Megyn Kelly, Bill O’Reilly and Glenn Beck. Things feel different with Carlson’s exit, however. Fox must overcome the perception of some viewers that the channel has caved to establishment forces. That rehab might take a while.

Carlson, on the other hand, appears to have had his profile boosted by the separation, and he’s likely ready to make the most of it.

Jeffrey M. McCall is a media critic and professor of communication at DePauw University. He has worked as a radio news director, a newspaper reporter and as a political media consultant. Follow him on Twitter @Prof_McCall.