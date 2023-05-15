A near record-breaking winter for precipitation in California likely signals an end to La Niña and our entry into El Niño conditions. This has been a source of both relief and anxiety. Awe-inspiring precipitation has put a dent in the West’s historic drought conditions but also caused flooding and damage on a massive scale.

While increased precipitation is natural under El Niño conditions, an unnatural amplifier is also in play: human-caused climate change driven by fossil fuel use.

Climate change could amplify El Niño’s extremes, even as it makes predicting what comes next much harder — a troubling combination for Gulf Coast communities and other places at risk from extreme weather.

El Niño and its counterpart, La Niña, are phases of the natural climate pattern called the El Niño Southern Oscillation, or ENSO. During El Niño, the winds that blow east to west along the equatorial Pacific weaken, allowing warm water to collect in the eastern Pacific Ocean along the coasts of North and South America. The result is warmer and wetter conditions in the eastern Pacific.

During La Niña, the same Pacific winds strengthen, leaving cooler and drier conditions as warm water is pushed back to the western Pacific. Although a phenomenon of the equatorial Pacific, ENSO yields changes in temperature and precipitation on a global scale.

ENSO is a somewhat predictable phenomenon, with the shifts between El Niño and La Niña typically occurring every two to seven years. For the United States, El Niño is associated with wetter-than-average winter conditions along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida, often with wetter-than-average conditions in California and the U.S. Southwest.

Thus, it is no surprise that, following the exceptionally wet 2022-2023 California winter, the prediction is that we are leaving La Niña conditions for El Niño.

Now, however, human-caused climate change is happening on top of natural climate variability, making once-predictable phenomena such as El Niño less so. It is well-established that El Niño yields wetter conditions across various parts of the United States. Meanwhile, fossil-fueled climate change produces hotter air temperatures and soil evaporation, leading to an atmosphere that holds more moisture, along with more intense downpours and flooding.

Therefore, an already wet El Niño could be even wetter under the human-caused regime of climate change, undermining any predictions of precipitation based on the historical record.

In this way, climate change can amplify the extremes caused by El Niño, shifting the baseline for what is normal with this phenomenon and hindering our ability to prepare for its arrival.

Along with increases in precipitation in some regions, El Niño is associated with warmer global temperatures. As a result, some researchers argue that the combination of El Niño and human-caused climate change may be enough to push global temperatures temporarily beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries pledged to limit warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) and preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit). However, the scientific consensus is that the harms of even 2 degrees versus 1.5 degrees of warming would be profound, with catastrophic extremes in heat, flooding, drought and human peril.

It’s not a given that we’ll hit 1.5 degrees warming with the impending El Niño. Even if we do, it would be a temporary breach. But the mere thought of approaching what many consider a marker for crossing critical tipping points and triggering runaway climate change is deeply sobering.

Natural events like El Niño are beyond our control, but it is not too late to avert the worst of human-caused climate change and its amplifying effects. By acting to end our fossil fuel use, we can minimize the harms of climate change and its influence on natural phenomena.

In the U.S., 85% of greenhouse gas emissions come from oil, gas and coal. To prevent the worst harms of climate change, the United States should phase out all U.S. fossil fuel production and infrastructure as fast as possible. This is essential to keep 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming — and beyond — from becoming a permanent reality.

We have adapted to events like El Niño over time. However, the rapid pace of human-caused climate change means that adapting to its uncurbed fury would come at dire costs. To avoid such a harrowing future is to avoid irreversible harms to people, landscapes, wildlife, livelihoods and the planet as a whole.

John Fleming, Ph.D., is a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute.