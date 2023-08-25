The worst part of the first Republican debate is the inevitable avalanche of tedious “winners and losers” opinion flackery. The reality is that no candidates really “won” or “lost,” as the debate was really about setting the stage for each candidate going forward. The winners will use the debate to their advantage and the losers won’t, something that will become clear in the next few weeks.

That said, each of the real contenders blazed their own path.

Free Ride is Over for Ramaswamy

It’s easy to rise in the polls when nobody is on the attack. Vivek Ramaswamy had it easy until Wednesday night. He took serious incoming fire from all angles on climate change, his inexperience, his lack of support for Israel and Ukraine. The DeSantis operation is already blasting out a video cut of Ramaswamy’s climate change flip-flop. Given that Ramaswamy is trying to build a brand as the fearless, truth-telling outsider, that clip is a real problem.

But it’s not all bad for Ramaswamy. As the center of attention, he gets major name recognition and likely a curiosity boost. The debate firmly fixes him as a real contender if Trump implodes. How he handles real scrutiny will tell the tale.

Haley Gets in The Game

After months of invisibility and a seemingly pointless campaign, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley finally got back in the mix with a strong performance and aggressive rhetoric. Haley played the role of the adult in the room, calling out Trump and D.C. Republicans for $8 trillion in deficit spending and making the case for a moderate pro-life position. Interestingly, whenever she whacked Trump, she did not get any boos or catcalls, unlike former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Haley got the best of Ramaswamy in an exchange about Israel and generally held her own as the only woman in a crowd of men — and that’s a tough line for any female candidate to hold: Too soft and you’re not a leader, too aggressive and you’re too much.

Haley is still way back in the polling and is going to have a tough time climbing over the other candidates ahead of her, but this debate gave her a chance. She cannot afford any missteps and needs to build on this strong performance at the next debate.

DeSantis and Scott: Survive and Thrive

In the world of poker tournaments there is an adage: Survive and thrive, meaning that a tournament is a long slog, and they are not won in Level One. As long as you are at the table, you are alive to win. And that’s how things turned out for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

What was billed as a do-or-die night for DeSantis was nothing of the sort. He got some decent applause lines and handled himself well. The slow hand-raise on pardoning Trump was pretty bad, but not fatal. His style is still a bit stilted, but he did not make any other mistakes. He didn’t have to slam Ramaswamy because his rivals took care of that.

Most notably, DeSantis took no real hits from his competitors, which was unexpected. The field will start to thin out with the evaporation of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas governor and congressman Asa Hutchinson. As a rookie on the national stage, DeSantis is still getting his sea legs. This debate was a good practice run.

Tim Scott had a plan and executed it: Stay above the fray (or out of it), make your points and look the part. Scott is playing a smart game. His team knows he is in a marathon with no national primary, so taking chances and “winning” in the first August debate is not worth the risk. He is laser-focused on Iowa and New Hampshire. Win there and the whole primary changes.

And that strategy is working so far. Scott is at a miserable 3% and sixth place in the RealClearPolitics average, but he is a solid third in Iowa at 10% and fourth in New Hampshire at 7.5%. With Ramaswamy the target, Scott might rope-a-dope one more debate before he tries to push to the front.

Where Has This Mike Pence Been?

Former Vice President Mike Pence showed plenty of fire. He was calm and assertive and did not back down from Ramaswamy’s fire. In fact, I thought he got the better of the rookie. Pence managed to avoid directly criticizing Trump while still sticking with his actions on January 6. The mantra on fealty to the Constitution will play well with old-school conservatives.

But Pence remains nowhere in the polls. Stuck at a measly 4% in the national average, he is doing worse in Iowa and practically invisible in New Hampshire at under 2%.

If this aggressive, unapologetic Mike Pence had been around in 2021, he might be leading the field. Instead, he is likely headed for the exits after Iowa.

Fast Final Thoughts

Nobody won the VP race: Trump called this debate the race to be his VP. Well, nobody won that. Trump hates Pence, Christie and DeSantis. Haley swung away at him. And I am not buying Ramaswamy – Trump wants a totally subservient veep, not a guy who will be scheming for the top slot every minute. Tim Scott might be the frontrunner by default.

Everyone hates Chris: Chris Christie generated the most booing with neither Haley nor Hutchinson getting the same treatment when they criticized Trump. That’s New Jersey for you.

Goodbye and good riddance: Asa Hutchinson and Doug Burgum proved they don’t belong on the stage. They won’t be back and won’t be missed.

Keith Naughton, Ph.D., is co-founder of Silent Majority Strategies, a public and regulatory affairs consulting firm. Naughton is a former Pennsylvania political campaign consultant. Follow him on Twitter @KNaughton711.