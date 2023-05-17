Over the past few years, we’ve read about the record-low acceptance rates at U.S. colleges. This year is turning out to be no different, as demonstrated by statistics released by universities throughout the country.

The nation’s top schools recently announced their acceptance rates and they set records. Yale University, for example, accepted only 4.35% of applicants to its undergraduate class of 2027, down from 4.46%, 4.62%, 6.54% and 5.91% for the classes of 2026, 2025, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Harvard University’s acceptance rate of 3.41% for the class of 2027, its second-lowest rate ever, was only slightly higher than that of the previous year, which was 3.19%. Similarly, Columbia University’s acceptance rate for its undergraduate class of 2027 was 3.9%, a close second to the previous year’s 3.73%, while Brown University’s undergraduate acceptance rate was 5.08%, the second lowest rate in the college’s history.

Outside the Ivy League, the situation is much the same. NYU’s New York campus, for example, accepted only 8% of applicants to its undergraduate class of 2027, a record low.

The flip side of this constriction in acceptance is an elongation of the waitlist, and this year colleges are adding another twist to the saga: adding unprecedented numbers of applicants to the list — and then taking them off.

As a college admissions adviser with many years of experience, I am no stranger to the waitlist. This past admissions cycle, however, was notable for the large proportion of applicants who ended up in this academic limbo. Typically, a relatively small proportion of the applications with whom my team and I work — say, one out of 12 or one out of 17 — ends up being shunted to a waitlist.

This year, however, many of our students are seeing one-third to one-half of their applications to Ivy League colleges ending up on waitlists. One student with whom we worked was accepted to Brown but waitlisted at several other Ivies; another was accepted to five schools but waitlisted at 11. This recent trend is borne out by statistics released by the schools themselves. For example, Yale accepted 2,275 students to its class of 2027 while relegating over half that number —1,145 applicants — to its waitlist. Similarly, Brown, which accepted 2,609 students to its class of 2027, anticipates that approximately 1,000 applicants will accept a place on its waitlist.

Important factors drive this increase in wait-listing: an increase in the size of the applicant pools at many elite colleges and the desire among those schools to maximize their yield rates — the proportion of applicants who accept a college’s offer of admission and actually enroll in the school. Yield rate is important to colleges because a higher rate indicates that a school is more desirable, which is often seen as a marker of quality and thus can play a key role in inducing exceptional students to apply to the college. (Note, however, that U.S. News & World Report has not used yield rate to calculate its college rankings since 2003.)

One main factor working against schools in their quest for higher yield rates is the increasing number of colleges to which the average student applies. According to a recent report released by the Common Application, an online portal through which students can apply for undergraduate admission to hundreds of colleges and universities, the number of first-year applicants using the system rose from 1,028,422 for the 2019-2020 academic year to 1,244,476 for the 2023-2024 academic year, an increase of 21%. Over the same period, the total number of applications submitted via the Common App rose from 5,434,484 to 7,057,980, an increase of 30%, while the average number of schools-applied-to per student rose from 5.3 to 5.7, an increase of 8%.

I have worked with students who have applied to up to 25 schools, a number that would have been almost unthinkable just a few years ago. This trend can be seen in the statistics released by the universities. For example, the application pool for Yale’s class of 2027 was, at 52,250 applicants, the school’s largest ever. Brown, too, with 51,302 applicants, saw its largest application pool in its history. The applicant pool for first-year admissions at NYU’s New York campus was, at 120,000 applications, the school’s largest ever, 13% more than the previous year.

This won’t just resolve itself. Since greater numbers of applicants generally lead to lower acceptance rates, this trend is self-perpetuating; many students think they have to apply to more colleges in order to have a reasonable chance at being accepted to any.

The situation presents colleges with a dilemma: As the average number of schools to which students apply increases, the chance that they will be accepted to multiple schools also increases, which increases the chance that they will decline an offer of admittance at any particular school, thus decreasing that school’s yield rate.

Even the most elite schools are not immune to what’s happening. After all, students who are accepted to multiple Ivy League universities must decline all but one of them. Some schools — including heavy hitters like Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Northwestern and the University of Pennsylvania — use early decision, an application plan through which applicants agree to enroll in a college if they are accepted, to protect their yield rates.

Increasingly, however, colleges are choosing the route of accepting only those applicants who, because of factors such as the strength of their demonstrated interest, they think are most likely to enroll. It’s not enough anymore to just excel; an applicant must show the admissions committee a dedication to the school.

For the other applicants, it’s off to the waitlist, from which the school is most likely to choose those applicants who, through letters of continued interest and other expressions of collegiate devotion, seem most likely to actually matriculate. Hence, waitlists get longer and longer, a trend that is amplified by the fact that, in a world in which applicants are applying to more and more schools, colleges want to have enough back-ups to ensure a full student body if not enough of the applicants who were accepted outright choose to enroll.

Of course, placement on a waitlist isn’t a rejection, so students have that going for them — but sometimes they offer hope when a student needs finality, to make a decision and start planning for the future.

Still, all this leads to many high school seniors finding themselves in waitlist purgatory, an agonizing liminal space in which they are neither accepted nor rejected, and in which they spend their time enhancing their extracurricular rosters, crafting earnest letters of interest to college admissions committees and, of course, worrying about their academic future — all the while hoping that, at long last, they will finally get the good news for which they have been waiting.

Leelila Strogov (@Leelila) is founder and CEO of AtomicMind, a boutique education technology and college admissions counseling company.