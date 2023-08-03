This week, more than 15,000 people gathered in Albuquerque, N.M., from around the United States and Puerto Rico for the 94th annual convention of the League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC. The theme of the conference, “Saber Es Poder — Knowledge Is Power,” set the stage for discussions of issues that significantly impact many of the nation’s 62 million Latinos and how the organization might help to address them.

LULAC is focusing on “silver rights,” not just civil rights, as we approach the 100th year since our founding in Corpus Christi, Texas. The future of our organization relies on moving into the “pan y mantequilla,” or bread-and-butter matters that Americans care about.

To succeed, Latinos must be directly included in policies that involve understanding and harnessing technologies, from broadband to AI. Being present and engaged is critical so that the next generations are on pathways to C-suite careers and professions. We must also encourage Latinos to learn the trades of the future, where the universal language is digital. We need to guarantee that Latinos can drive private companies and projects, such as those that will transform America’s transportation system and infrastructure, as well as provide a pool of labor to sustain our country’s workforce needs.

LULAC recently has undertaken the fight on several newer social-justice issues. These efforts have yielded historic results, such as:

protecting military service members from sexual trauma and retaliation for seeking mental health services within the ranks;

repatriating deported undocumented veterans who broke the law and served prison time following their honorable discharge; and

calling for the application of federal statutes against law enforcement officers who violate the civil rights of Latinos on interstate highways by profiling them, resulting in their detention, arrest or sometimes even death.

America’s strength has always been its ability to adapt and embrace change. It is time for us all to recognize the invaluable contributions that Latinos — including immigrants — make to our society. Rather than viewing immigrants as a threat, we should consider their arrival as an opportunity to address the challenges that a changing population brings. To that end, Congress should craft sensible, inclusive policies which reaffirm our commitment to the principles that have helped this nation to endure and prosper.

Lawmakers must confront contentious issues that have stalled in Congress for far too long, including immigration reform and entitlement programs, embracing a robust, intelligent policy that attracts diverse labor to the U.S., contributes to economic growth, and eases the burden on social safety-net programs.

For decades, many of our organization’s members have come from the ranks of military service members and veterans. Some also have held federal civil service jobs and now are retiring. Today, the U.S. defense industry faces a critical challenge: a shortage of qualified workers. While the primary concern has been maintaining sufficient supplies for national defense, the lack of skilled American laborers poses a significant obstacle. Thus, we hope to work with defense contractors struggling to attract workers to help resolve a shortage that impacts our nation’s defense production capacity and jeopardizes national security.

There are battles that Latinos have fought for decades, beginning with access to quality public education, housing and employment, and for better conditions for America’s essential workers — from the farm fields and meat-packing plants to construction and maintenance services, as well as the food and hospitality industries. But we are also concerned about topics that all Americans are tackling: gun reforms, the economy’s impact on individuals and families, and recent Supreme Court decisions related to deeply held social and faith-based views, including abortion and LGBTQ+ individuals.

We are not a one-size-fits-all community. Latinos weave a tapestry of experiences, backgrounds and nuanced cultural customs. Asking a Latino “Where are you from?” is an everyday conversation starter — not because we are looking to fight over potential differences but because knowing where our families’ roots are can open the way to explore what we have in common and who we are collectively.

LULAC was started more than 90 years ago, amid mob lynchings in Texas. Back then, property seizures were enforced by Texas Rangers working for ranchers, and children were not allowed to attend public schools. Signs reading “No Dogs or Mexicans Allowed” were commonplace. Latinos' civil rights battles continue against overt acts, such as buoys placed in the Rio Grande to stop desperate refugees, illegal state suppression that targets lawful voters with Spanish surnames, and the reversal of hard-won affirmative action protections to redress decades of being excluded from institutions of higher learning.

America’s position as the world’s leading democracy can be maintained only if Latinos are part of a more inclusive and diverse society in a globally competitive world. By removing institutional barriers in academia, business and government, talented Latinos in more significant numbers can rise to leadership roles and strengthen the United States as an innovation pacesetter. We love this country and work hard to help uphold the United States as the world’s economic engine and guardian of democracy.

Latinos soon will become America’s majority numerically, but their progress will stop there if advocates of gerrymandering and anti-Latino strategies have their way. In their vision of a “greater America,” Latinos would remain a second-tier demographic, suitable as a source of labor to toil in the trenches but not as leaders.

We know that a better America is possible, one that fully delivers the promise that our Founders envisioned when they, too, were immigrants here. We will remain on watch to ensure that our destiny is not denied.

Domingo Garcia is national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and a former Texas lawmaker who co-authored HB 1403, the landmark Texas DREAM Act.