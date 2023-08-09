Hurricanes, floods, fires and heat waves — these disasters wake us up to the realities of the climate crisis and the fragility of our infrastructure.

For many in the eastern United States, apocalyptic skylines and choking air blowing in from hundreds of Canadian wildfires recently provided a stark but transient reminder.

But for frontline communities in climate-vulnerable places like Puerto Rico, climate chaos is an everyday occurrence. In 2017 Hurricane Maria, fueled by climate change, decimated the archipelago’s grid, killing more than 3,000 people and leaving millions without power or clean water for weeks and even months. Just five years later, amid efforts to rebuild Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona brought the archipelago’s grid tumbling back down and plunged the entire archipelago back into darkness. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Our nation’s disaster-response agency has a chance to ease the hardship for folks in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico and set a national model for how to rebuild stronger, safer communities with reliable, renewable distributed energy that won’t buckle under the next climate-fueled storm.

Unfortunately, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is fumbling the Puerto Rico response by prioritizing fossil fuels. FEMA is investing more than $12 billion in taxpayer funds in projects that will lock Puerto Ricans into decades of dependence on oil and gas. A recent lawsuit seeks to push FEMA back to the table to invest in renewables instead.

As a retired lieutenant general who led the recovery after Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita, I know a thing or two about emergency response. FEMA appears to be setting Puerto Ricans up to lose power and suffer needlessly during the next hurricane by approving fossil fuel plants and long-range transmission lines instead of ramping up rooftop solar and storage.

A FEMA-funded U.S. Department of Energy study shows that renewable energy, like rooftop solar, could more than meet Puerto Rico’s energy needs. These technologies are capable of withstanding climate disasters, and they did so during Puerto Rico’s last two hurricanes.

You’d expect FEMA to learn from past mistakes and understand that our disaster response must change in the face of more frequent climate catastrophes. More than most, this agency should understand that frontline communities need resilient energy systems capable of withstanding intensifying storms and keeping the power on while not burdening families with more pollution.

But FEMA doesn’t seem to get it.

The funding it’s allocated to Puerto Rico will go toward rebuilding the same, centralized, fossil-fueled energy system that has fallen apart with every hurricane.

Puerto Ricans have made it clear they want a renewable and distributed energy future. In 2019, they passed legislation to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2050. The Queremos Sol movement of community and environmental justice organizations is advocating for a democratic, distributed, renewable energy system that maximizes rooftop solar and microgrids throughout the archipelago.

FEMA should trust Puerto Ricans to know what’s best for them. After all, they experience these crises first-hand, during the storms and after. Puerto Rico’s unreliable energy grid means frequent blackouts for residents who pay some of the highest energy bills in the country.

Losing electricity can be a life-or-death issue, and it disproportionately harms frontline communities. FEMA must take the next bold step and reinvest these billions into a distributed, renewable energy grid that protects people and frees us from polluting fossil fuels.

We’re facing a climate emergency, perhaps the greatest national security threat our country has ever known. And we’re running out of time to avoid its worst consequences. We know what needs to be done and how to do it, so it pains me to see FEMA taking the wrong approach in Puerto Rico.

I’ve seen the destruction that poor reconstruction efforts and global warming inflict on communities, particularly in the Gulf Coast. My home state of Louisiana has become the poster child for environmental racism and lax regulation, the kind that produced “Cancer Alley,” a corridor of nearly 150 oil refineries, plastics plants and chemical facilities.

We’re at a critical juncture. We can either proceed with the status quo and keep driving climate destruction that disproportionately harms our most vulnerable citizens — or we can transition to a resilient, renewable energy future that improves the health and well-being of us all.

Lt. Russel L. Honoré (Ret.) led the Joint Task Force Katrina in New Orleans following the devastating Category 5 hurricane in 2005. He is currently head of The Green Army, an organization dedicated to finding solutions to pollution.