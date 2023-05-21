The calls — mostly from fellow Democrats — for Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California to resign after decades in the chamber have increased with her return to Washington this past week.

Describing her comeback as a “grim tableau,” the New York Times wrote that Feinstein, 89, appeared “far from ready to return to work when she did, and she is now struggling to function … .”

Feinstein previously announced she would not run for reelection in 2024. Yet, until this month, she had not been to the Capitol since February. She was diagnosed first with shingles, then with complications that “included Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis,” a spokesman said. “… While the encephalitis resolved itself shortly after she was released from the hospital in March, she continues to have complications from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.”

She returned May 16, and that's when this exchange occurred between her and several journalists, according to Slate magazine:

Reporter: "How have they felt about you returning?"



Feinstein: "No, I haven't been gone. You should follow the— I haven't been gone. I've been working."



Reporter: "Working from home is what you're saying?"



Feinstein: "No, I've been here. I've been voting. Please. You either know or don’t know.”

This confusion is not a one-off. Four lawmakers, including three Democrats, told the San Francisco Chronicle last year that Feinstein had been repeating herself during conversations when the same topic had just been discussed, without seeming to realize it.

“I have worked with her for a long time and long enough to know what she was like just a few years ago: always in command, always in charge, on top of the details, basically couldn’t resist a conversation where she was driving some bill or some idea. All of that is gone,” the Chronicle quoted one lawmaker as saying on the condition of anonymity. “She was an intellectual and political force not that long ago, and that’s why my encounter with her was so jarring. Because there was just no trace of that.”

This is not a first for a U.S. senator.

You may recall that Sen. Strom Thurmond (R-S.C.) served in the Senate until age 100, despite no longer being "'mentally keen," according to one Senate colleague, and being taken to the chamber by wheelchair. Sen. Karl Mundt (R-S.D.) served for three years after a debilitating stroke left him without the ability to speak or write. Sen. Robert Byrd (D-W.V.), diagnosed with Parkinson's, used a motorized wheelchair to navigate the Senate chamber. And there have been others over the years.

Few of those men resigned, however. So, Feinstein’s defenders will argue, why should she?

Is gender playing a role here?

"It’s interesting to me,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the former House Speaker, recently observed. "I don’t know what political agendas are at work that are going after Sen. Feinstein in that way. I’ve never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate in that way.”

Pelosi’s eldest daughter, Nancy Corinne Prowda, a friend of Feinstein’s for decades, returned with her from California and remained by her side throughout the week.



To Pelosi’s remarks, consider the case of Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year. Fetterman, 53, similarly appears to not be fully recovered and also has been absent from the Senate recently.

Since his return, several news outlets and conservative pundits have questioned his performance. Fox News says his office has doctored his public remarks “to make him sound more coherent.”

His supporters, however, applaud him for working to recover and having courage to discuss it openly. Spokesman Joe Calvello told Newsweek: "If sickos on the internet want to keep making fun of John for recovering from a health challenge, that's between them and their consciences.”

In 2022, Fetterman’s campaign said he had difficulty with auditory processing; during interviews, he needed a closed-captioning device to read the questions. The same process was used during his only debate against Republican rival Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman subsequently won the race, which was considered crucial for Democrats, given the Senate's 50-50 split at the time.

And there’s the real rub.

Not long after being sworn in, Fetterman was admitted to the hospital twice, once for feeling “lightheaded," which prompted a stay of several days, and then again, for nearly six weeks at Walter Reed Medical Center, for clinical depression.

“I had stopped leaving my bed. I had stopped eating. I was dropping weight. I had stopped engaging … most things that I love in my life,” Fetterman told CBS’ Jane Pauley after being released.

The contrast between how the Feinstein and Fetterman stories are being treated is stark. Here's a comparison:

Washington Post: “Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who at 89 is the oldest member of the Senate, had been absent since February after she was hospitalized with shingles.”

Washington Post: "Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) has been discharged from the hospital and his depression is now in remission. In the statement, Fetterman said he’s ‘so happy to be home.’”

Associated Press: “Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s monthslong absence from the Senate has become a vexing problem for Democrats who want to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees to the federal courts. Some pressure is emerging from her party and her state to resign.”

Associated Press: “Sen. John Fetterman’s staff said he’s experienced depression on and off in his life, but it had only become severe in recent weeks. He checked himself into the hospital for treatment this week, receiving praise for taking a public approach to his struggle.”

CBS News: “Will she or won't she be back? That's the question swirling around the Capitol as lawmakers ponder 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein's potential return this month amid questions about her health.”

CBS News: “Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is ‘doing well’ and 'remains on a path to recovery' as he continues to receive treatment for clinical depression, his office said.”

There are, of course, significant differences between each senator’s age, ailments and current condition. Yet the reason Feinstein is being treated one way and Fetterman quite another may be a bit more nuanced than just gender.

Feinstein can simply be a one-for-one tradeoff — of one reliable Democrat for another in the Senate — since California likely won’t be electing a Republican for a very long time. The only battle there seems to be between those, like Rep. Pelosi, who reportedly favor Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) getting the seat, and those who support Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2021 pledge to name a Black woman to fill any premature vacancy.

But replacing Fetterman wouldn't be such a simple matter. Pennsylvania is a closely divided state, considering how the last two presidential elections went (Biden won it by 1.2 points in 2020, Trump by .72 in 2016). There are no guarantees for either party. If Fetterman resigned, the state’s Democratic governor would name his successor — who then would have to campaign for the unexpired term in the next general election. And if Democrats were to lose the seat, you’d possibly be looking at a 50/50 Senate once again.

Overall, the U.S. Senate is a body made up predominantly of older members, a majority of them 65 or older. But whether any members who may have mental or cognitive issues are pressured to retire is likely to come down to two issues: Possibly losing the seat — and, just maybe, gender.

Joe Concha is a media critic, politics and sports commentator, and a contributor on Fox News.