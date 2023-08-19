A 24-year-old patient has come to see me for her annual OB-GYN visit. She proffers an array of snacks to her toddler son while she fills me in about wanting emergency contraception in case she needs it. Based on her medical history, I believe the most effective oral option would be ella, sometimes called the “morning-after pill,” which would dramatically reduce her chances of getting pregnant if she takes it within five days of having unprotected sex. I confirm her preferred pharmacy and send over a prescription.

Later that day, I learned that the patient couldn’t fill the script because her pharmacy doesn’t stock the medication. Neither do the other pharmacies near her home. She asks me if I know of a pharmacy in the city that has the contraceptive and I don’t — an answer that frustrates both of us. Yet, surely this isn’t the only instance of this happening; studies have found that many U.S. pharmacies may not have ella on hand.

Now comes Opill, the nation’s first over-the-counter contraceptive pill approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It sounds like a game-changer because anyone will be able to walk into a pharmacy and buy it without a prescription. But I wonder if people will experience the same missing-in-action frustration when Opill is set to hit the shelves in 2024. Will they go to their drugstore in an emergency only to discover that Opill isn’t there?

Perrigo, the maker of Opill, acquired ella in 2022. Like ella, Opill is considered safe by the FDA. It contains the hormone norgestrel, the same substance as in prescription-only progestin pills, which are prescribed for birth control. It could become the most effective over-the-counter contraception available.

But the pill’s usefulness will depend on whether people can afford it, which pharmacies stock it and whether it gets sold behind the counter or not. Unless the federal government intervenes, the state you live in will determine whether Opill is covered by insurance after a clinician prescribes it. Currently, only 13 states require insurance companies to cover the cost of over-the-counter methods of contraception, and in 2024, only Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and California will require plans to cover some of these methods without a prescription. If it’s not covered by insurance, the buyers of Opill will bear the cost. With barriers in getting other emergency contraceptives, will Opill be any easier to obtain?

Here’s how it could be:

Federal policymakers and the company behind Opill could learn from issues that have plagued emergency contraception like Plan B and ella in three ways. First, the price. Unlike Plan B or ella, Opill requires you to take a pill daily at the same time — the cost of multiple months’ supply could add up quickly. Thus far, Perrigo has not disclosed Opill’s price, but survey data show between $10 and $20 a pack would be acceptable for most users.

Many Americans already skip doses of all medication because of cost. Intermittent use would render Opill less effective at preventing pregnancy. Regardless of the ultimate price, the federal government also should mandate insurance coverage for all over-the-counter contraception, with or without a prescription, for those covered by Medicaid and commercial insurance.

Second, all retailers operating a pharmacy must stock Opill. Even for people who manage to find a health care provider, get to an appointment and obtain a prescription, the medication may remain out of reach if it can’t be found at a pharmacy. My patient, for example, could wait a few days for her pharmacist to order ella and fill her prescription. But with Opill, waiting may not be an option since the pill must be taken daily at the same time.

Third, Opill should not fall into the same trap as Plan B, an over-the-counter medication that’s often kept behind the pharmacy counter. No one attempting to obtain an OTC medication should have to approach the pharmacist unless they have questions about its use.

Opill has been touted as a solution to increase contraception use and reduce unintended pregnancies for those with limited access to health care. Unfortunately, without the protective policies outlined above, Opill is unlikely to change the reality many women face when seeking contraception.

For some, family planning can take on aspects of a game of Monopoly, where a roll of the dice dictates whether you live at Park Place, with access to care and, in this case, a pharmacy that stocks the medication you need, or you live on low-priced Baltic Avenue, where a history of poor policy decisions has entrenched inequities and, for many, kept effective care out of reach.

Let’s not watch this new medicine go into the netherworld of our chaotic health system. FDA approval is a good first step, but making it available to everyone who needs it may require more work.

Alice Abernathy, M.D., is an associate fellow with the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania and an assistant professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia.