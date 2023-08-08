Extreme Weather Intensifies Need for Stronger Safeguards for Older and Medically Vulnerable

One of us has a patient, let’s call her “Mary,” who is an older adult living alone with a serious illness that limits her ability to manage her daily affairs. During one particularly harsh winter, Mary lost access to heat and hot water in her home because she couldn't afford to pay her utility bills. After a few days in the severe cold, she was found unconscious on her apartment floor.

With advanced therapies, Mary recovered and is now back home. But her time in the intensive care unit was entirely preventable had she, her family, or medical team been able to arrange for appropriate utility shut-off protection in her home.

If public utilities worked to identify and reach out to medically vulnerable customers and arranged in-person wellness checks before disconnecting services, Mary could have avoided this traumatic experience.

Public policy must adapt to a changing world, one in which numerous temperature records were broken this July. While Mary suffered through a loss of heat in the winter, countless individuals — especially older adults — are also at risk of grievous harm from loss of essential utility service during the sweltering summer months.

Between June 15 and July 3 this year, 10 people were identified as dying from the heat in a three-week period in Laredo, Texas, alone. Most of them were elderly and Latino/Hispanic. Some even had air conditioners but couldn’t afford to run them. So far this summer, we have seen far too many people harmed by unprecedented heat waves. For medically vulnerable utility customers, service disconnections are not mere inconveniences but can escalate into a life-threatening crisis. And older adults are particularly at risk due to a higher prevalence of underlying medical conditions and their much greater susceptibility to heat.

Healthcare providers can play an instrumental role in identifying at-risk individuals and assisting patients in applying for protection programs, but many healthcare providers lack awareness of these programs.

stock photo - senior woman at home. Dobri Dobrev/Getty Images

Utilities, policy makers, and healthcare organizations should ensure that all providers are aware of utility protections and how to ensure patients can be enrolled seamlessly. Doctors — as well as other professionals who treat people who are at risk from extreme conditions, such as respiratory therapists, nurses, and physical therapists — should be able to attest to the seriousness of a disease or medical condition. States should not require those medical professionals to attest that death will result from a termination for the utility service to be protected (as some states now require), as this protects far too few.

The loss of lives in Laredo (and many more elsewhere) and Mary's close brush with death are stark reminders of the dire need for improved protections.

Funding for the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) must be substantially increased to allow the program to run year-round in every state and meet both heating and cooling needs. And utilities should implement more alternatives to disconnections for nonpayment, such as discount rates and payment plans that include forgiveness of arrears, with a goal of ending the use of disconnections as a debt collection tool.

State utility commissions and legislatures can create and implement utility service disconnection moratoriums during extreme cold or heat that would protect all customers who cannot afford to pay their utility bills. Older adults and medically vulnerable individuals who cannot afford to pay their bills must be protected from losing essential utility services.

Dr. Peter Kahn is a fellow in the Section of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Yale School of Medicine. He graduated from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine with honors and earned his M.P.H. from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the department of Health Policy and Management. Dr. Kahn’s research has focused on health policy with a particular interest in the impact of climate change and utilities on health policy. Follow him on Twitter @PeterKahnMD

Charlie Harak is senior attorney for energy and utilities issues at the National Consumer Law Center. He represents consumers before regulatory agencies, testifies at legislative hearings, and provides legal and policy counsel to low-income advocates, legal services lawyers, and government officials. He is the co-author of “Protecting Seriously Ill Consumers from Utility Disconnections: What States Can Do to Save Lives Now” (Feb. 2021).