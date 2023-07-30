Extreme Heat, Dying Ocean Currents: We May Not Live To See Climate’s ‘New Normal’

The spate of extreme weather events that have gripped the northern hemisphere over the past few months has garnered nonstop media coverage. A cogent summary of how climate changes manifest themselves in extreme weather like record-setting heat, floods, drought and wildfires appeared as recently as July 25. More detailed coverage of those specific impacts also appeared during the one-week period that led up to that day, including:

Even World News Tonight with David Muir has recently taken to making explicit the link between these events and climate change as it closes its daily weather-related segments that have become a mainstay of the evening news.

It is perhaps even more troubling (but certainly more abstract) that July 25 was also the date when Peter and Susanne Ditlevsen published a paper in Nature Communications on the potential — and now likely — collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) ocean current sometime this century. They even report that we may pass through a tipping-point threshold that would guarantee an irreversible commitment to this collapse as early as 2025. Since the AMOC is a global-circulation current, its eventual demise would have global consequences that include plunging Europe into a prolonged period of cold that could last a millennium or more; we know that because we know that the planet was in an equilibrium without this circulation for thousands of years leading up to about 1000 AD.

I did not, however, write this piece simply to rehash a list of these disasters and the media’s new-found interest in the attribution science linking extreme weather to climate change; lots of people are doing that. Instead, I want to highlight a frequently overlooked but important feature of climate change born of the nature of the climate system within which we all live. It is a very “inconvenient truth” that is not even reflected in the popular refrain that “This is not the new ‘normal.’”

Climate scientists have been saying those words for decades, but they have also been explaining to little avail why that statement is true. It is with very high confidence that Susan Solomon and several of her colleagues published that explanation in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Science. Their work highlights the critical implications of the climate system’s having built up so much momentum in its warming that temperatures would not approach their long-term equilibrium over the next millennium or so even if emissions of all greenhouse gases were eliminated tomorrow. It follows that we will not experience the “new normal” climate in our lifetimes — normalcy may not be achieved even in the lifetime of humanity itself.

To see the underlying logic of their result, it is perhaps useful to think about a germane example that we can all understand. Consider an investment of the billions of dollars required to build a pipeline that would extend supplies of liquified natural gas over hundreds of miles — something like the Atlantic Coast Pipeline that received last-minute congressional backing in the negotiations that led to passage and signing of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022. Investors expect that the pipeline will be a viable part of the “fixed stock” of physical capital that supplies America’s energy demand for decades to come. It follows that the pipeline will likely be a decades-long impediment to society’s desire to adopt alternative energy sources. In fact, some investors in the pipeline likely hope to block the transition to alternatives and ensure it will be spread out into the future for as long as possible for the sake of their current investment.

The current chaotic climate is not just a problem for those who are trying to devise ways for societies to cope with the increasingly damaging present climate. It is yet another underpinning of the urgency with which we must keep the energy supply change as flexible as possible. Only then will our futures avoid being marked by untenable and increasingly dangerous delays in achieving net-zero or even net-negative emissions of greenhouse gases any time soon. In the meantime, the evolving current climate will only continue to stretch the boundaries of what has been heretofore the abnormal worst of all possible outcomes.

Gary Yohe, Ph.D., is the Huffington Foundation professor of Economics and Environmental Studies, Emeritus at Wesleyan University. Yohe researches the economics of climate change and integrated assessment modeling. He has been involved since the early 1990s with the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as a senior member when it received the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize award with Al Gore.