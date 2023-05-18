Two recent articles on regulating artificial intelligence have caught my attention. The response to potential existential threats to all of humanity is the topic of the first; the second highlighted new interest in Congress, to maximize the benefits and minimize more ordinary risks.

As complicated as these topics are, I was not surprised to discover a Wikipedia page on existential risks of artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial general intelligence (AGI) with more than 200 citations. AI refers to technology that has the ability to carry out tasks like a human, while AGI refers to technology as smart as a human, which, so far, is theoretical.

The post traced AI back to the 1950s. More interestingly, it cited a 2022 survey of AI researchers that found that more than half of its respondents (with a 17% response rate) “believe that there is a 10% or greater chance that our inability to control AI will cause an existential catastrophe.” This subjective likelihood is far higher than the implicit likelihood in concerns that climate change risks present an “existential” threat to humanity.

Existential risk in climate change is a probabilistic concept speaking to an external, global stressor that creates random events around the world that put random people, their families, or even communities in mortal danger. Existential threats from AI and/or AGI are of the “dinosaur” variety. It is thought that they could ultimately produce the extinction of all of humanity when computers become smarter than humans and can pursue their own best interest.

Stronger similarities with climate exist, though. In 2017, Intel CEO Brian Krzonich opined publicly that “AI is in its infancy” and “it is too early to regulate the technology.” He was responding to the likes of English theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking who, in a 2014 editorial, wrote, “If a superior alien civilization sent us a message saying, 'We'll arrive in a few decades,' would we just reply, 'OK, call us when you get here — we'll leave the lights on?' Probably not — but this is more or less what is happening with AI.”

The same is true for climate change. In 2001, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reported in its fourth assessment that “The Earth’s climate system has demonstrably changed on both global and regional scales since the pre-industrial era, with some of these changes attributable to human activities.”

Capping long-term global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels might have been feasible back then if mitigation efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions had begun, but they did not. Skeptics still carried the day with claims ranging from “it is not happening” to “it’s too late to act.”

Action at the federal level between 2001 and 2021 was essentially absent, with the exception of the Obama administration’s bringing the U.S. into the 2015 Paris climate accord. The Trump administration countered by withdrawing from the accord. Starting on Day 1, though, the Biden administration has been actively engaged in climate mitigation, starting with bringing the U.S. back into the accord. Most recently, the current U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed new rules designed to reduce emissions from coal and gas-fired power plants over the relatively near term.

Achieving a 1.5-degree cap on warming is now an aspirational goal, but a 2-degree cap may still be attainable, and new science supports an increased urgency to at least try. Climate researcher Benjamin Santer and his colleagues have demonstrated through careful analysis of the historical data on cooling in the upper layers of the atmosphere around the globe that it is now “unequivocal” that human activity is undoubtedly the dominant source of climate change. There is simply no other explanation for their results.

The science about AI and AGI may not be as strong as that, but its “not-implausible existential threats” are orders of magnitude more severe than those from climate change or from another pandemic like COVID-19, for that matter.

Rigorous risk management, therefore, tells us that Congress is on the right track but needs to take all three of these threats seriously and at the same time — deal with AI, don’t let the lessons from our COVID-19 experience disappear, and tend to your responsibilities to respond to climate change.

To paraphrase and extend an old saying, “You can talk, chew gum, and deliberate all at the same time.”

Gary Yohe, Ph.D., is the Huffington Foundation professor of Economics and Environmental Studies, Emeritus at Wesleyan University. Yohe researches the economics of climate change and integrated assessment modeling. He has been involved since the early 1990s with the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), as a senior member when it received the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize award with Al Gore.