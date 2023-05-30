New York City Mayor Eric Adams has taken heat recently from some progressive Democrats for his dissembling reaction to the killing of Jordan Neely, a homeless man, on a subway car, and for his handling of other issues involving race and public safety in the city.

Like the mayor, I came of age as a young Black New Yorker during the time of bankruptcy and hard-edged policing. Few were the city leaders who showed public compassion and concern about young men like us. With Adams’ election, I thought he had a chance to be a political role model of Black pride, not of broad disenchantment.

Looking ahead, from the perspective of a historian of Black political culture, I would like to offer a few ideas for how Adams can get his seemingly endangered first term back on track — and perhaps improve his chance for re-election.

I offer suggestions because I believe Adams has the potential to achieve good things if he can forefront an agenda that serves the core interests of his Black constituents, rather than playing Whac-A-Mole with the competing demands of multiple interest groups.

In short, if he cannot focus on the betterment of his base, then I suspect that the current downward spiral of his political fortunes will crash with a thud. So, here are some ways that Hizzoner could correct things:

First, Adams should tap into the spirit of the Black American experience for moral guidance in making policy decisions — a return to the theme of spiritual renewal that he touted after his election. This means going beyond the usual photo op and ribbon-cutting exercises and prioritizing outreach to his base without apology.

Adams should convene the city’s political leaders to discuss and coordinate an agenda for the Black community. The city is blessed with an unprecedented number of talented politicians — foremost, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D), New York Attorney General Letitia James, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, Jumanne Williams, the city’s public advocate, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, among others.

Despite holding office, however, these leaders lack a common agenda to advance the needs of their Black constituency — as many are being squeezed out of opportunity and are fleeing the neighborhoods. New York’s non-Hispanic Black population has declined by more than 125,000, or about 9% since 2000, according to The Gothamist.

Of the elected officials, Adams is in the key spot to bring people together to focus on solutions. Yet, he often seems to respond to the needs of other interest groups more readily than to his base of supporters. For example, affordable housing is a central problem for his poor and lower-middle-class supporters. Yet Adams has been working to respond to the competing demand for housing from the unprecedented surge of migrants.

It is an unsolvable problem for which there is no good remedy, although Adams has supported affordable housing projects like Willets Point in Queens and proposals for other neighborhoods. Still, there are just too many people competing for too few housing units — and the surge of immigrants only exacerbates the housing crisis. It is straining city resources and is predicted to cost billions of taxpayer dollars that should be used to bolster services for city residents.

This bleeding away of scarce resources must stop. If need be, Adams should organize Black Democratic leaders to say “enough is enough” — the sanctuary city mandate is unworkable at this level of influx. They should voice support for Hizzoner's legal push to curb the city's right-to-shelter law, which was never intended to deal with a surge of global economic refugees. If need be, the city should bus migrants back to border states, sanction employers who hire immigrants over New Yorkers seeking jobs, and continue pressing the Biden administration to deal with immigration issues at the federal level. This policy might sound harsh, but it is no more so than forcing the poor and homeless New Yorkers to compete for shelter space.

Second, Adams came into office proclaiming to be the “new face” of the Democratic Party. He arguably holds one of the country’s biggest megaphones and could help shape the media culture that influences urban policies.

But, to date, he has used his platform to promote scare tactics regarding street crime, even as rates of some crimes have fallen in the city. And his solutions tend to rely on practices that civil rights organizations claim racially profile Black men — and fail to alleviate the underlying causes of crime or the serious economic concerns of many Black New Yorkers.

This approach must change. Working with Black leaders, Adams should come up with viable ideas that address public safety and the complex issues of mental illness, race and poverty.

Third, Adams and other Black leaders should discuss the occupational mobility of the Black working class. Along with a lack of affordable housing, New Yorkers are experiencing high rates of adult unemployment. Even as the city recovers from the pandemic, the rate of Black unemployment is more than 12%, compared to 1.3% for whites.

And with the coming threat of artificial intelligence making some jobs redundant, the problem will deepen. The Biden administration has touted programs to upgrade the skills of the working class for technical jobs that require more than a high school education but less than a college degree.

Adams and other New York leaders should get in the forefront of this campaign. For example, in “The Future of Work in Black America,” the McKinsey Institute promotes a program to target Black workers for training in trades such as X-ray technicians, dental hygienists, heating and refrigeration technicians, aircraft mechanics and more.

Under President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, New York City stands to invest $10 billion for public transit, $13.5 billion for highways and bridges, and $685 million for airports, among other big projects. Each one will require newly trained workers for a construction industry that historically has resisted hiring Black skilled laborers and contractors. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Black Americans comprise 5% of the workforce, compared to their 14% of the population; by contrast, about 61% of the workforce is white and 30% Hispanic. The issue is even more grave in New York City, where many contractors favor hiring migrants.

Adams should steer young men toward promising small-business opportunities under his direct control — the street-vending trade, for example. In July 2022, the city began issuing thousands of pushcart permits under a law that the City Council seemingly designed to favor the immigrant population. City street vendors are believed to generate more than $78.5 million in legal income.

During the summer months, Adams has the opportunity to strengthen the cultural resources of the Black community. Growing up without a father, he can be a credible spokesman on the need for a support system for young men. He could promote the value of community programs, such as 500 Men of Brooklyn, of which he has been a member, as a national program of youth recovery.

As mayor, Eric Adams has the platform to bring the city’s unprecedented number of Black elected officials together to act on a constructive agenda that meets the needs of their base. The question is, does he have the political will?

Roger House is associate professor of American Studies at Emerson College and the author of “Blue Smoke: The Recorded Journey of Big Bill Broonzy” and the forthcoming “South End Shout: Boston's Forgotten Music Scene in the Jazz Age.”