Erdogan’s Knife-Edge Election Leaves Turks — and Rest of the West — Unclear About the Future

Turkey is set for a presidential election runoff on May 28, as neither candidate seems to have secured 50 percent of the needed votes — leaving the leadership and future direction of NATO’s southern-bulwark member (and with it, a key element of U.S. foreign policy) a bit uncertain for the moment.

Incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in lead with 49.34%, and challenger Kemal Kilicdargolu of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) is at 44.99%; a third candidate, Sinan Ogun of right-wing ATA Alliance, received 5.28%, positioning himself as the possible kingmaker for the runoff between Erdogan and Kilicdargolu.

“At this time, there would be no announcement on who the alliance is going to support in the run-off,” Ogan said. “We have heard that some manipulations are carried out in the overseas vote counting processes,” Ogan tweeted, warning the country’s election board to “take the necessary measures immediately and ensure that the vote-counting processes are carried out quickly.”

Preliminary parliamentary results so far suggest a surprising loss for the six-party opposition coalition which hoped to secure a majority to deliver on campaign promises in restoring a parliamentary democracy system, but instead secured just around 35% of the seats.

Erdogan’s ruling coalition has secured 49.38% of the overall parliamentary vote, shrinking substantially to its worst result since the Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power back in 2002, yet it remains the strongest parliamentarian bloc in the upcoming assembly.

For two decades, Erdogan has dominated Turkey’s politics, reshaping its identity at home and abroad, becoming the most recognizable Turkish politician on the global stage in nearly a century.

If Erdogan loses, it will be due to bad fiscal policies that resulted in rampant inflation and the rising cost of life, and not due to the authoritarianism and human-rights record for which Erdogan is regularly attacked in the West.

On the morning after the election, the Turkish lira fell against the euro as investors voiced concern that no immediate shift to more orthodox monetary policy was on the horizon.

One of the challenges of Erdogan’s government was the devastating earthquakes that hit in the south of Turkey and Syria killing over 50,000; many blamed lax building regulation for an estimated 160,000 buildings collapsing or being severely damaged. Following the earthquakes, Turkey arrested 184 people, with investigations launched into more than 600, according to Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag. Some contractors were caught fleeing the country. The earthquake recovery price tag stands at a staggering 10 percent of GDP, a serious challenge to a new government.

Yet, surprisingly, support for Erdogan in the earthquake-stricken areas remained strong, with Gaziantep votes going 59.8% for Erdogan, compared to just 34.6% for Kilicdaroglu. Likewise, in Kahramanmaras, a city of about 400,000 located between the earthquake’s epicenter and the unusually strong aftershock that followed, Erdogan received 71.9% compared to Kilicdaroglu’s 22.2%.

Muharrem Ince, a former CHP member and Erdogan’s main opponent in the 2018 elections, now leader of center-left Memleket (Homeland) party with 8% electoral support, pulled out of the race following a compromising video allegedly featuring Ince; it was a boost for Kilicdaroglu but not enough to help him secure a clear win.

Ahead of the election, Kilicdaroglu blamed Russia for election interference: “Dear Russian friends. You are behind the montages, conspiracies, Deep Fake content and recordings that were exposed yesterday in this country. If you want to continue our friendship after May 15, keep your hands off the Turkish state. We still stand for cooperation and friendship.”

Pre-election rhetoric aside, however, Turkey’s policy towards Russia is unlikely to change, regardless of who wins the second round. The two countries have a $62 billion bilateral trade (recorded in 2022) with 45% of Turkey’s imported natural gas and massive amounts of oil and coal coming from Russia.

While it’s likely that Kilicdaroglu would rapidly approve Sweden’s NATO membership — which Erdogan has opposed — and tone down the incumbent’s criticism of the West, military cooperation with Russia would likely continue.

The left-wing, pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) has its own parliamentary candidates to ensure a strong legislative presence. It did not join the six-party opposition alliance, but its approximate 10% of parliamentary seats could boost opposition numbers to 45%. Its imprisoned political leader, Selahattin Demirtas, voiced support for the CHP leader, although there was no Kurdish presidential contender, unlike in 2018 when Demirtas won over 8% of the popular vote. Kilicdaroglu pledged to release Demirtas if elected.

If the CHP-led coalition wins, the new government is to be composed of a diverse mix of secularist, liberal, nationalist, conservative, and religious political actors. Keeping them united may prove challenging, particularly without a parliamentary majority.

The Associated Press quoted an associate professor of Middle East history and politics at St. Lawrence University in New York saying the fact that Erdogan appears to have held onto his majority increases his chances of winning a second-round vote, with more voters likely to support Erdogan to avoid “a divided government.” That remains to be seen when the battle for the presidency will have its final showdown in two weeks’ time.

Sasha Toperich is senior executive vice president of the Transatlantic Leadership Network. From 2013 to 2018, he was a senior fellow and director of the Mediterranean Basin, Middle East and Gulf initiative at the Center for Transatlantic Relations at the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University in Washington.