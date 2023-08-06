The first week of August is tsunami time in American politics: President Richard Nixon resigned; former President Donald Trump was indicted; and — most of all — the United States, under the direction of President Harry Truman, dropped atomic bombs on Japan.

With what we know now, the Truman decision, for all its horror, hastened a quick end to World War II and saved many more lives than it cost. It remains, though, a subject of great debate.

Over the past few weeks the best book I've read, Road to Surrender by Evan Thomas, and the best movie, Oppenheimer, center around those momentous times with little overlap. The movie focuses on the "father of the atomic bomb," the fabled and controversial J. Robert Oppenheimer and the extraordinary crash program to build the atomic bomb. The book goes behind the scenes on the political decision whether and where to drop the bomb and what the Japanese were calculating, all culled from invaluable diaries.

With the huge stakes, there were tensions, delusions, and some chaos.

Oppenheimer, the abrasive and charismatic theoretical physicist, was 38 when he was picked — despite his leftist associations — to head the super-secret Manhattan Project to build an atomic bomb faster than the Germans.

In 1943, a new town was quickly assembled in Los Alamos, a remote region in northern New Mexico. Thousands of scientists and military personnel operated at breakneck speed to beat the Nazis. They were close when Germany surrendered in April of 1945; the focus then turned to Japan.

There always was the tension between the realities of winning the war and the moral turpitude of building an unimaginable killing machine. The only blast seen in the movie is the successful test in the desert three weeks before the "Little Boy" bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. (As an aside: there were a couple steamy sex scenes with Oppenheimer and his former girlfriend, who was a communist.)

After the two bombs — Nagasaki was hit three days after Hiroshima — the movie captures Oppenheimer's doubts that he had created a much more dangerous world — like the proverbial genie, the bomb couldn't be put back in the lab.

Later, Oppenheimer was ensnared in the Joe McCarthy witch hunts in the 1950s, and his security clearance was pulled. The chain-smoking scientist died in 1967, age 62, guilt-ridden.

I have read a number of books on the decision to drop the bomb, none more compelling or better written than Road to Surrender. Thomas, a gifted story teller, relates the broader story, but with an emphasis on three key figures: Secretary of War Henry Stimson, an old line former Wall Street banker; Gen. Carl Spaatz, commander of the American strategic Air Force; and Japanese Foreign Minister Shigenori Togo, who argued futilely for the badly beaten Japanese to seek any kind of a deal prior to August 6, and particularly in the days following.

The American reinforcements were still numbed by the brutal end to the war in Europe and by the almost 20,000 Marines killed at Iwo Jima and Okinawa in the Pacific theater, both of which would be child's play compared to an invasion of mainland Japan, where up to a million were waiting and prepared to fight.

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in 'Oppenheimer' Universal Pictures

By July, it was apparent from intercepts and intelligence that the Japanese would fight to the last man, with unthinkable consequences: “Had the United States been forced to invade, the bloodbath would have been unbearable," Thomas writes. (Another option might have been a tight embargo to starve the country over a matter of months, which had its own set of problems.)

Stimson and later President Truman knew they'd have to drop the bomb, but they engaged in self-duplicitous justifications. They eliminated the historic and beautiful city of Kyoto from the target list; both Truman and Stimson declared the victims mainly would be military personnel or facilities. That was never realistic. Of the more than 200,000 Japanese who died from the bombs and subsequent radiation, the vast majority were civilians.

The self-deception in Tokyo was greater. The military, which ran the country, rationalized that with kamikazes and guerrilla warfare they could force the Americans into a compromise. Again, Thomas notes that it's clear from the memoirs and records that the Japanese decision-makers had no intention of throwing in the towels.

After Hiroshima, the Japanese generals, who unsuccessfully tried to develop an atomic weapon, rationalized that the Americans didn't have any more.

When the second bomb dropped on Nagasaki three days later — Thomas argues if there had been a longer delay the Tokyo hawks would have hardened — they still resisted; when the Japanese Emperor finally decided to surrender, some of the military attempted a coup. Thomas captures this vividly.

A couple closing thoughts: Late in the fall of 1945, Navy Lt. Commander Albert R. Hunt, who — with all hands on deck — would have been in the invading force, came home. That was my Dad.

Of the three central figures in Road to Surrender, Thomas writes, only Togo died in peace, knowing he had tried to mitigate the disaster. Stimson and Spaatz, like Oppenheimer, worried what they had unleashed.

It was awful. However, if they could come back today, they would be surprised — and pleased — that the last time a nuclear bomb was dropped on humans was August 9, 1945.

Al Hunt is the former Washington executive editor of Bloomberg News. He previously served as reporter, bureau chief and Washington editor for The Wall Street Journal. He co-hosts the "Politics War Room" with James Carville. Follow him on Twitter @AlHuntDC