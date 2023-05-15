SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a recent TV interview that he has seen “no evidence of aliens” in the universe, adding that he would tweet about aliens if he found them.

“A lot of people ask me, you know, where are the aliens? And I think if anyone would know about aliens on Earth, it would probably be me. I’m, you know, very familiar with space stuff. And I’ve seen no evidence of aliens,” he argued.

First, as a cosmologist who studies the universe for his day job, let me clarify that the space explored so far by Musk is smaller than the size of the observable universe by a factor of a quadrillion, namely one followed by 15 zeros. Musk commenting about the universe based on his local experience in the inner solar system is equivalent to an ant making a statement about the planets in the solar system after exploring an area as big as the head of a pin. It must be a rather presumptuous ant.

Musk’s statement reflects the sentiment of a homebody, looking around his living room and repeating Enrico Fermi’s paradox on extraterrestrial life: “Where is everybody? … It looks like we have no neighbors.” What Enrico and Elon forgot is that to find neighbors, they need to look through the windows, and they better use telescopes because of the vastness of space.

Moreover, cosmic times are measured in billions of years, a hundred million times longer than the time we tuned to the sky with modern telescopes. The fraction of Musk’s attention span relative to the age of most stars is equivalent to listening to street signals for a fraction of a second out of a human lifespan. Under the right conditions, technological civilizations may have existed around stars that formed billions of years before the sun, so they are likely dead by now and the only detectable relics from them would likely be interstellar spacecraft they launched — in the same spirit of SpaceX, Musk’s commercial space exploration company.

Since we know that a significant fraction of all sun-like stars have an Earth-size planet at roughly the same separation, it is possible that Musk-like entrepreneurs created space companies around other stars, billions of years ago. Sure, Musk is special among humans, but out of the billions of Earth-sun systems in the Milky Way, there was likely an entrepreneur that ventured to interstellar space. If the parent civilization invested the equivalent of trillions of dollars per year in space exploration instead of military budgets, as we are doing, they could have sent a small probe toward every star in the Milky Way galaxy within a century of their history. We must, therefore, check for these possible remnants rather than listening for transmission signals, as the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) community has been doing over the past seven decades.

Given this perspective, it makes sense to search in space for products from interstellar Musk-like space explorers. In fact, we already did.

Over the past decade, astronomers discovered the first four interstellar objects that entered the solar system from outer space. Remarkably, three of them appeared weird, unlike the familiar space rocks within the solar system. They include the two interstellar meteors IM1 and IM2, which were tougher than all other meteors cataloged by NASA, and `Oumuamua, which had a flat shape and was propelled by a non-gravitational acceleration without showing any trace of cometary evaporation.

Arguing for no evidence without seeking the evidence is a circular argument akin to a self-fulfilling prophecy. And when anomalies show up, it makes the most sense to explore them scientifically. The only way to correct Musk’s misconception about aliens is to engage in scientific observations through state-of-the-art cameras and telescopes. It would be arrogant of us to ignore the possibility that other civilizations launched probes to interstellar space as SpaceX is doing. It only makes sense to check for such evidence.

If Musk would truly like to promote scientific knowledge about aliens, all he needs to do is fund the necessary research — after all, finding evidence of cosmic neighbors could provide a new meaning to our cosmic existence.

Avi Loeb, Ph.D., is a theoretical physicist with a focus on astrophysics and cosmology. He is the head of Harvard University's Galileo Project, undertaking a systematic scientific search for evidence of extraterrestrial technological artifacts. Loeb is the former chair of the astronomy department at Harvard University (2011-2020). He is a former member of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and a former chair of the Board on Physics and Astronomy of the National Academies. He is also the bestselling author of “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth,” and a co-author of the textbook “Life in the Cosmos,” both published in 2021. His latest book, “Interstellar,” is scheduled for publication in August 2023.