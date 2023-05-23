Florida, led by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, is waging war on “woke.” If Florida succeeds, the First Amendment will be “broke.” Or broken, that is, by an unremitting attack on freedom of speech.

Two years ago, Florida passed legislation regulating social media platforms’ moderation of political candidates. In signing the legislation, DeSantis explained that the Florida law was passed to combat the “biased silencing” of “our freedom of speech as conservatives” by “the ‘big tech’ oligarchs in Silicon Valley.”

In 2022, Florida passed a law to ban the teaching of critical race theory in state universities. Originally dubbed the “Stop W.O.K.E. Act,” it was later renamed through chilling doublespeak as the “Individual Freedom Act.”

(Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

DeSantis signed a new law last week banning state colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs. The law prohibits courses that “distort significant historical events,” “include a curriculum that teaches identity politics,” or are “based on theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, or privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, or economic inequities.”

The laws conjure the famous line spoken by Jack Nicholson’s character in the movie “A Few Good Men” — “You want the truth? You can’t handle the truth!”

The governor and the Republican supermajority in the Florida Legislature have decided that their truth, and nothing but their truth, is welcome in the Sunshine State. He has the might — but does he have the right?

Let’s begin with the attack on social media platforms. You might think that a law purporting to prevent platforms such as Facebook from engaging in censorship biased against conservative voices is a law advancing freedom of speech, not abridging it.

But there is a rub.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals last year struck down the Florida law as a violation of the free speech rights of social media platforms, which are private actors. Another federal appeals court, the 5th Circuit, however, took the opposite position, upholding a similar Texas law. NetChoice, a social media trade association, asked the Supreme Court to address this split and decide the issue. The outcome will depend on how the Supreme Court thinks of social media platforms: Are they akin to journalistic outlets, which who under traditional First Amendment principles have the right to make their own editorial choices on what is fit to broadcast or print? Or are they more like common carriers, who must accept all comers?

The better view is that platforms such as Facebook are private actors entitled to make their own editorial judgments, leaning left or right, or trying not to lean at all. Any other rule would turn decades of free speech law upside down.

Turning to Florida’s attacks on DEI and teaching issues such as critical race theory and identity politics, in 2022, a Florida federal judge, Mark Walker, struck down Florida’s first attempt to ban such teaching. Walker described it as “positively dystopian” and reminiscent of George Orwell’s “Animal Farm.” That decision is on appeal. Similar litigation will surely arise in the wake of Florida’s more recent DEI ban.

The First Amendment issues posed by these bans have long been difficult and vexing. It is absolutely clear that the government could not ban citizens from expressing whatever views they wish on issues such as systemic racism, sexual orientation or gender identity. But what if the speaker is a government employee — a public school teacher or professor — and what if the speech is funded by the government — paid for by the taxpayers who fund public education? Florida will argue that this is “government speech,” the speech of Florida itself, and that Florida has the sovereign right to decide what it will say and what it will fund.

The challengers, however, will draw on other strains of First Amendment law protecting traditions of academic freedom, principles designed to deter laws that “cast a pall of orthodoxy over the classroom.”

Teachers and students do not shed their First Amendment rights at the school and campus gates. In striking down Florida’s first ban attempt, Walker correctly saw the ban as nothing less than an attempt to skew the marketplace of ideas by imposing Florida’s version of the truth on all who live and learn in the state’s schools and campuses.

Let us hope his view prevails, for the reasons articulated by Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson, writing for the Supreme Court in the 1943 decision, West Virginia State Board v. Barnette: “If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion.”

Rodney Smolla is president of the Vermont Law and Graduate School and a nationally recognized First Amendment scholar and litigator. He is also a scholar in the field of defamation law and First Amendment issues and served on the legal team representing Dominion Voting Systems in its case against Fox News.