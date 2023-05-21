Durham Report Didn’t Vindicate Trump, and It Missed the True ‘Crime of the Century’

The Durham report is one big nothing burger, a ho-hum, a yawn.

Contrary to what CNN host Jake Tapper says — “to a degree, it does exonerate Donald Trump” — it doesn’t. Contrary to what Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) says, it provides no basis to expel Rep. Adam Schiff (R-Calif.) from the House of Representatives. And if its aim and object was to make former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe a deep-state hoax, it fell flat on its face.

Former Attorney General William Barr’s avatar, the bearded prosecutor John Durham, tarnished his prodigious reputation to “investigate the investigators,” but the mountain labored and brought forth a lamb.

Durham, aided by a phalanx of lawyers and FBI investigators, labored for four years — a long arc by any measure, and nearly twice the time consumed by Mueller. And what were the notches on his gun belt? One guilty plea, zero prison sentences, and a 306-page report destined for the dustbin of history.

Durham’s outcome may neatly be divided into two segments: the criminal prosecutions, and the anodyne conclusions.

As to the conclusions, Barr limned Durham’s target for him: Show that Mueller in 2019 had no basis to find that Russia sought to interfere in the 2016 election to help Trump, that there were “numerous links between the Russian government and the Trump campaign,” and that the Trump campaign knew about Russian election interference and “expected it would benefit electorally.” Of course, Mueller also concluded that the evidence did not establish a chargeable conspiracy, but Durham left that one alone.

Trump, as we all know, distorted Mueller’s findings. He famously crowed, “No Collusion, No Obstruction” – twisting Mueller’s essential findings on both counts — and called to “investigate the investigators.” Barr rose to do Trump’s bidding, and — within weeks — had designated Durham to do just that. (Months later, in October 2020, Barr formally appointed Durham as special counsel.)

DOJ’s inspector general (IG) issued a 476-page report in December 2019 concluding that the Russia investigation was properly predicated. He appropriately faulted the FBI agents who had made congeries of mistakes in conducting the inquiry. But the IG concluded (as did Durham) that the FBI was justified in opening the investigation. In August 2020, the Republican-dominated Senate Intelligence Committee underscored that there was ample basis for the Russia probe.

The interested parties, of course, have politicized Durham’s finings. Trump claims that Durham has vindicated him. According to Trump, Russiagate was a “hoax,” “totally illegal” and a “witch hunt.”

My Twitter friends on the left agree with me that Durham’s findings are a bag of wind. But Durham trumpets a series of previously reported texts showing that some FBI agents expressed negative attitudes towards Trump. Yet FBI agents are, after all, only human — and as my legendary former boss in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York, Bob Morgenthau, would say: “It’s OK to prosecute someone you don’t like if the facts are there.”

Durham acknowledges that there was a basis for the preliminary investigation of Trump, but not a full-blown one. Here he differs with the contrary findings of the IG and the Senate Intelligence Committee that Mueller’s investigation was proper.

When we come to Durham’s four-year effort as a prosecutor, his bottom line is a labor lost. The outcome is (drum rolls, to heighten the suspense): two indictments that resulted in jury acquittals, and a plea that resulted in a sentence of probation.

Trump hyped that Durham would uncover the “crime of the century.” Only his supporters believed him, and Durham underscored that the Mueller investigation wasn’t it. But there was a crime of the century: It’s the one that Trump attempted on Jan. 6, 2021, leading to his supporters attacking the Capitol.

James Zirin, an author and commentator on politics and the law, is a former federal prosecutor in New York's Southern District. His most recent book is “Plaintiff in Chief: A Portrait of Donald Trump in 3,500 Lawsuits” (2019).