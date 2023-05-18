We recently witnessed a shameful act: the eviction of homeless military veterans from temporary homes in hotels in New York to make way for migrants who crossed the southern border. The New York Post reported that 15 military veterans got the heave-ho from the Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh, about 60 miles north of New York City. Newburgh has become the epicenter of the Big Apple’s migrant crisis, ever since Mayor Eric Adams began busing migrants to the suburbs.

Most of the displaced veterans served in the Vietnam War. Evicting them destroys any trust these vulnerable veterans had in the federal and state governments, which evidently see no problem with prioritizing migrants’ needs over those of U.S. citizens when it comes to housing and social services. The empty promise by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to perpetually care for our nation’s warriors is disappointing on many levels. I am reminded of Rudyard Kipling’s 1890 poem, “Tommy,” which addressed the ordinary British soldier of Kipling’s time in a sympathetic manner, including the memorable (and seemingly prophetic) lines:

“For it’s Tommy this, an’ Tommy that, an ‘Chuck him out, the brute!’

But it’s ‘Savior of ’is country’ when the guns begin to shoot..."

No one in the Defense Department, VA or White House is quoted in news stories protesting what happened. How did we get to this point of turning our backs on homeless veterans? The Biden administration evidently sees the military as a social justice institution, rather than the backbone of our freedom; they experiment with our military oaths to serve a “social equity” agenda. When I took my oath of office, like many others, I believed that my country would “have my back” in return for my willingness to sacrifice my life for America’s values and way of life. I gladly swore my oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” and to “bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”

Recently, the Air Force Academy instituted an Oath Project, a cadet-led initiative to improve understanding of the oath of office among military students at academies and professional development institutions. This program provides education that is focused on civil-military norms and the importance of upholding the values inherent in an apolitical military. We encourage military leaders to consider expanding the program to other institutions and urge Congress to support the effort through increased funding of civil-military education programs.

Our military oath of office highlights the need to support our constitutional principles. Yet, It also sets expectations for a grateful country to care for its military veterans and citizens. How will our cadets reconcile their attitudes about these principles when they see their seniors violating the spirit and intent of this fundamental oath?

I am also reminded of Abraham Lincoln’s words from his Gettysburg Address: “But, in a larger sense, we cannot dedicate — we cannot consecrate — we cannot hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract.”

Today’s living men and women who bravely served in America’s conflicts more than warrant our compassion and care. They deserve our commitment to them for respecting their lifetime oath of service, regardless of the circumstances. You would think we would not throw veterans out of their temporary homes to accommodate people who have just crossed our border illegally. Yet, here we are, nearly 160 years after Lincoln’s address, trying to find our moral compass.

The differences in armies that win are their professional training, equipment, ethics and concept of operations. Generally, combat effectiveness reflects high morale. Strong loyalty to fellow soldiers (the “Band of Brothers” mentality) often makes the difference between winning and losing. Before, many members of our military believed that if they took care of their country, their country would take care of them — but perhaps that no longer is the case. Our military used to provide the means to win with enough material, supplies, food, medicine, firepower, initiative and expertise to carry the day. But now our military budget does not keep up with inflation and the armed services have fewer resources than required to implement our national strategy of integrated deterrence.

It is interesting to note that Brittney Griner recently played her first basketball game since her release from a Russian prison. During the pregame ceremonies, our national anthem apparently had a new and powerful meaning to her: She did not kneel or turn her back on the anthem that symbolizes the spirit that brought her home. And her action is a good example for VA, Defense and White House officials: Don’t turn your back on our honored veterans and diverse citizenry.

The two statues that capture the “Arts of War” by Leo Friedlander, framing the entrance to Arlington Memorial Bridge, are inscribed “Valor and Sacrifice.” We should remember these words before we act in a manner that does a disservice to our veterans.

Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth Israel is a veteran of the Vietnam War and former director of the Defense Airborne Reconnaissance Office (DARO).